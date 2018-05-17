A student was flown to an Auckland hospital after a head knock in a rugby game.

Yesterday, Palmerston North Girls' High School were playing against Dannevirke High School in Dannevirke.

Palmerston North Girls' High School principal Karene Biggs said at the start of the first half a student was injured in a tackle and she sustained a knock to her head.

"Medical care was immediate and professional," she said. "As a precaution she was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital to access the best advice and help."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The student was well supported by her family, friends, NZ Rugby Foundation and the school, she said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE?

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the 16-year-old girl had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by a rescue helicopter.

Related articles:

SPORT

Read all about it: ABs captain eyes return

17 May, 2018 4:13pm
4 minutes to read
SPORT

Watch: Golfers brave erupting volcano in Hawaii

17 May, 2018 4:00pm
4 minutes to read
WORLD

Man dragged under bus after driver left him hanging onto doors

17 May, 2018 12:11pm
3 minutes to read