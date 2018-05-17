Low income families will be able to access subsidies to better insulate their homes after $142.5 million was allocated in this year's Budget.

The four-year programme is open to families who live in and own their homes and will be delivered by grants from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods says too many Kiwi homes were cold and damp "leading to preventable diseases such as rheumatic fever and asthma".

"That's a burden on Kiwi families, as well as on our health system and the economy."

The insulation subsidies come alongside $3.8 billion funding to build 6400 more state houses by 2022 and $170 million for emergency housing.

Woods said she expected tens of thousands of families to take advantage of the new insulation grants.

"About 42,000 children go to hospital every year with infectious and respiratory diseases that are largely the result of cold, damp, mouldy homes – and 1600 mostly older New Zealanders die prematurely each winter," she said.

"Lower-income families, young children and the elderly are especially vulnerable when living in cold, damp housing."

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the programme built on the Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill requiring landlords to properly insulate rental properties, which has already been passed by Parliament.

"Now, lower income households living in their own homes will be eligible for grants covering two-thirds of the cost of installing ceiling and underfloor insulation," he said.

"The grants will be topped up wherever possible by third-party funding to make the insulation as low-cost as possible."

Shaw said the first year of the programme will focus on insulation as the highest priority for creating warm, dry homes.

"The second phase will concentrate on heat sources," Shaw said.