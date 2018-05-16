Aware that Whanganui has an ever-growing population of older residents, Whanganui District Health Board is encouraging those residents and their families to tap into the wealth of information and resources available.

"We have many agencies offering advice and practical help for our older residents," says Health board mental health and older people senior portfolio manager Andrea Bunn.

"The health board website is a good starting point."

If you go to www.wdhb.org.nz > Patients & Visitors > Our Services > WDHB Older People Health Services you will find the following:

Ageing well

How to access health services for older people

Specialist services for older people

What every older person should consider

HOPE e-learning tools (for dementia, depression, anxiety and personality disorder)

Health of Older People – Local Advisory Services

Health of Older People – Related Links.

"Alternative sites are the ElderNet hotlink on the left hand side of the health board website www.wdhb.org.nz and the Ministry of Social Development site at www.superseniors.msd.govt.nz

"ElderNet publish a very good book called Where From Here. They publish them for five regions and Whanganui is included in the publication for lower North Island.

"They can be accessed from community agencies such as Age Concern, libraries and Access Ability (0800 758 700) as well as DHB social workers."

Some of the topics covered in the book include housing options, equipment and other support, emergency planning, scam watch, emotional wellbeing and depression, dementia, equity release, end of life planning, superannuation and financial assistance, getting help at home, retirement villages and residential care.

"Age Concern can guide the elderly and their families towards the many support groups that are available in Whanganui so I recommend Age Concern as the first point of contact for sourcing information and advice," Mrs Bunn said.

"Community House also keep a comprehensive list of current organisations working in the local community to support older people."