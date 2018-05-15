Meghan Markle never fails to look polished and poised when she steps out with her future husband Prince Harry.

Perhaps the most distinctive thing about the future royal's look is that she prefers an incredibly natural make-up look, enhanced by her trademark glowing skin.

Markle's go-to facialist, Sarah Chapman, has revealed how anyone can use the simple techniques she uses on the royal bride-to-be to achieve her famous glow.

Massage

Chapman, who also counts the likes of Victoria Beckham among her clients, spoke about one treatment the future royal is said to be a fan of.

Advertisement

Her "sculpting massage" is said to be hugely popular at her Chelsea clinic - where Meghan was spotted visiting soon after moving to the UK.

"We use lots of techniques of massage during a facial, so we will do a lot of pinching and small movements that really boost the blood flow and you will see the skin go a little bit red," she told the UK's This Morning.

"You can do this at home and it actually boosts the blood circulation which feeds the cells with nutrients and oxygen at a much deeper level; it's really good for healthy skin.

Markle is well known for her glowing complextion. Photo / Getty Images

"Then we also do a lot of drainage which will lift and sculpt this jaw line area, because quite often there is a lot of fluid retention here and that actually makes it look really heavy and drop and look puffy.

"So by draining and doing these movements out towards the lymph nodes you can really sculpt.'

Skincare

Markle learned about the importance of a good skincare routine from her mom.

"When I was 13 years old, my mom had me start getting facials in my hometown of Los Angeles," Markle wrote on The Tig.

"It seemed so silly at the time, trekking in my school uniform to see a woman named Anika who slathered my skin with Yon-Ka products and chatted away about the importance of eye cream.

"My mom would give Anika a cheque (and usually some fruit she picked up for her at the farmers' market, because she's thoughtful that way) and we would drive home with my mom, ever the little bird in my ear, saying, "You must always take care of your skin."'

Markle's skincare doesn't stop at her face, though. She told Beautybanter.com that she also uses Nivea Skin Firming Hydration Body Lotion religiously. "It's honestly my favourite lotion on the market, it's so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing," she said. "I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it."

Nivea skin firming hydration body lotion. Photo / Nivea

Diet

Speaking to Glamour, the 36-year-old gave away one of the secrets to her fresh-faced look and it's something you may find hiding in your pantry.

"As I'm getting older, my approach to ageing is quite different. I take care of my skin and body.

"And I don't just take care of myself for aesthetic reasons, but because how I feel is dictated by what I'm eating, how much rest I'm getting and how much water I'm drinking," she told Glamour.

Markle makes sure she has manuka honey and bee pollen for breakfast every morning, due to their antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties.

While Markle likes hers drizzled on top of steel-cut oats and sliced banana, you can also find these powerful ingredients in many different skincare products too.

Bees Brilliance Honey Propolis Cleanser which features Manuka honey and bee pollen oil. Photo / Supplied

Make-up

While Markle loves the fresh-faced and natural look, the star also has a few make-up products that she swears by.

Her absolute favourite, she revealed to Beautybanter, is the Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat Radiant Touch Concealer. "It blends, it's compact and if you've worked a 17-hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. Relatively."

Other mainstays include the cult-favorite Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler and Nars Orgasm blush. She also swears by Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment with SPF 15. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best," she told the beauty site.

Rounding out her make-up must-haves are a purple waterproof eyeliner from Chanel and a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick - her favourite is Very Victoria.

Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Very Victoria. Photo / Charlotte Tilbury

Hair

Like Duchess Catherine, Markle has incredible hair. She usually wears it with a little bit of body, wave and a lot of shine.

Her ex-hairstylist Michael Silva offered some of his top product options, including the Leonor Greyl Huile Secret De Beauté, on The Tig. "This is pure luxury, packed with vitamins A and E and fatty acids, great for detangling and bringing tons and tons of shine," he said. "Use as a treatment before shampooing."

Another hair oil Markle has said she likes is from Wella. "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable," she told Beautybanter. "I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

One of her biggest hair tricks, however, she picked up during filming Suits. "There is nothing like a hair flip!" she told Birchbox. "When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturising Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce."

Fragrance

So what does the soon-to-be royal smell like? Well, that depends where she is going.

"Fragrance is my favourite thing," she said to Express. "So much so that if I leave the house and I don't put any on, I'll turn around and go back home.

"I alternate between a few scents. I love Oribe Côte d'Azur Eau de Parfum and both the Wild Bluebell and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Colognes by Jo Malone."