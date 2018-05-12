It has been dubbed the 'Kardashian effect' ... procedures to boost the bum, boobs and lips.

But two leading US plastic surgeons have warned about the possible "deformed", "malformed" and "shocking" risks associated with going under the knife and needle.

Dr Paul Nassif and Dr Terry Dubrow said infected butt jobs were one of the most common complaints they saw on E! reality series, Botched, where they fix bad plastic surgery performed by other practitioners.

"We call it the sort of 'Kardashian effect'. It's not their fault but the big evolution of complications ... has been in the area of fat transfers to the butt," Dubrow said.

Kim Kardashian. Photo / Getty Images

"As more and more people do it, and more and more doctors put it on their social media sites like it's no big deal, there are deformities, fatalities, this is not a rarity any more," he said.

"There are taskforces forming regarding this complication.

"What we're seeing on Botched is people who have had fat transfers and are still having illegal substances injected into their buttock, like Cardi B just admitted to."

The pregnant Invasion of Privacy rapper, 25, last month revealed she had illegal butt injections when she was 21.

"When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body — if I was to get lipo, I wouldn't have fat for my a**," Cardi B told GQ.

"They don't numb your a** with anything.

"It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days."

Cardi B admitted to having illegal butt injections. Photo / Getty Images

Meantime, one example Botched duo Dubrow and Nassif saw was a "mangled deformity" in a 28-year-old bikini model, Dubrow said.

Patients came to the Californian duo because their bums were "gone, destroyed, because they had terrible infections from illegal substances being injected in there," Dubrow said.

"Or ... the fat got into the butt vessels, and knocked off the arterial supply, and parts of their buttock died."

He said desperate patients pleaded with the top plastic surgeons to "just make me normal".

"They're not even looking for beauty any more. They just want to wear clothing or sit down without pain," Dubrow said.

Some of the mangled butt jobs presented on Botched were the result of surgeries that should never have been performed, the pair agreed.

"If you got to a plastic surgeon and say, 'I want a gigantic amount of fat injected into my butt cheeks', and he says 'that's too much, that's dangerous', just go down the hall to the other one and he'll say 'yes,'" Dubrow warned.

"Plastic surgeons can be greedy ... and it's a real problem."

Nassif said he rejected between 5 and 10 per cent of requests from his patients because they were unrealistic.

'KARDASHIAN EFFECT'

The Kardashians were the most influential celebrities when it came to the "work" patients requested, Dubrow and Nassif said.

"I think the most powerful person in the world for pushing the plastic surgery needle is Kylie Jenner. If she does something, it becomes instantaneous," Dubrow said. "She's very careful about things ... we're glad it's her."

The Kardashians, including Kylie Jenner, are the most influential celebrities when comes to inspiration for getting work done. Photo / Getty Images

Nassif added: "Kardashians by a thousand".

But Dubrow said the rise in teens requesting boob jobs, lip fillers and even tummy tucks was worrying.

"I still don't like it in young people. Lip filler in a 17-year-old? At 21, they're an adult, I'm OK with a 21-year-old doing their breasts," Dubrow said.

"I'm not OK with a 21-year-old doing a tummy tuck."

"I don't like teenagers doing lip filler, face altering (procedures) — their faces aren't done growing," Dubrow said.

The Botched pair said American parents were bankrolling boob jobs as high school graduation presents for their daughters.

"Now, they're doing breast augmentations for graduating high school," Dubrow said. "That's not a good idea."

"They're so filled with complications, breast augmentations ... even when you do it perfectly."