Plans for family accommodation at Middlemore Hospital will not go ahead, the Herald on Sunday can reveal.

Instead, a trust may be set up so families wanting to stay close to the hospital to be near loved ones can apply for funding.

In deciding not to proceed with a proposal for on-site facilities, Counties Manukau Health hospital advisory committee chairwoman Dr Lyn Murphy said the board considered other hospital issues.

Recently revealed building problems at Middlemore included rot and mould caused by leaking, asbestos, seismic and power supply issues and sewage leaks.

"The board took into consideration the current financial situation of the DHB, including the more pressing facilities issues that need to be addressed in the short term.

"The board decided not to support the proposal to develop whānau accommodation on the basis that it is not the DHB's core business, would require additional budget for detailed design and is likely to result in ongoing operational costs including administration, cleaning and facility maintenance."

In October, the Herald on Sunday revealed Counties Manukau Health had dropped plans for a Ronald McDonald House at Middlemore after its public health specialists reportedly opposed links with the fast food giant.

In November it emerged the decision was made without the DHB's elected board having been informed, and chairman Dr Lester Levy said it needed to be presented to the board for consideration.

Ultimately Middlemore decided not to go ahead with the proposal.

The executive leadership team decided to discuss with the Middlemore Foundation other sources of funding for on-site family accommodation facilities, Levy said.

But following April's board meeting, Murphy said the DHB had decided not to proceed with the proposal.

"However the board has agreed the DHB should approach the Middlemore Foundation to consider creating a charitable trust for accommodation support that people could apply for, depending on their circumstances and eligibility for other assistance.

"With approximately 4000 patients coming to Middlemore Hospital from outside the Counties Manukau area each year, the CMDHB recognises that families often require flexible accommodation arrangements to enable them to stay close to their family member in hospital.

"Next steps will involve CMDHB formalising a proposal for the Middlemore Foundation to consider."

The story so far

October: It's revealed Counties Manukau Health has dropped plans for a Ronald McDonald House at Middlemore.

November: DHB chairman Dr Lester Levy asks for proposal to be presented to the board. Other sources of funding for on-site family accommodation are also considered.

April: DHB decides not to go ahead with on-site accommodation and to ask Middlemore Foundation for charitable trust to pay for accommodation for families.