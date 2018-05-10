A Swedish Instagram star has revealed the shocking toll that alcohol can have on your body by showing off her astonishing physical transformation after she cut back on her drinking almost entirely.

The 27-year-old fitness model goes by Jelly Devote and has garnered her following after posting honest images of her transformation to a healthier body.

In one of her latest before and after images, Devote, who now lives in Sheffield, credited her balanced lifestyle and decreasing her alcohol consumption to only one to two glasses of wine per week as what has helped her drop the weight.

ALCOHOL VS WATER 🥂💦 UNHEALTHY VS HEALTHY 🍩🥗 UNHAPPY VS HAPPY ☹️🤩 20 VS 27 YEARS 👱🏼‍♀️👵🏼 . There is so many changes in how I look, how I feel, and how I live my life. 👐🏻 . I’ve never felt better, I have balance. I eat a doughnut 🍩 followed by a salad 🥗 I don’t drink alcohol 🍷 often, I down my water 💦 and most importantly I’ve gone from hating myself to loving myself ❤️❤️🙋🏼‍♀️ . People always ask how much I’ve lost, and I honestly don’t know what my highest weight was (not the picture) due to hating myself so much I didn’t weigh myself (probably around 75kg) and I don’t weigh myself anymore (lightest I’ve been 45kg, NOT HEALTHY MIND) 🙆🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️ . Weight doesn’t matter, you matter. How you feel about yourself. Don’t focus on a number that can fluctuate 5kg in two days 💆🏼‍♀️🙅🏼‍♀️ . I’ve now been “balanced” since the crazy party nights in Bali 👯‍♀️🏝 and I’m feeling SO good again! Party life ain’t for me! I rather be in sneakers 👟 then heals, and rather drink protein and smoothies 🍌🍇🍓 then sipping champagne 🥂 . #ibs #transform #fit #fitspo #fitness #workout #weightloss #transformation #beforeandafter

"I've never felt better, I have balance," Devote said in a post.

"I eat a doughnut followed by a salad. I don't drink alcohol often, I down my water and most importantly I've gone from hating myself to loving myself."

In the Instagram post, she compared her 20-year-old self to her lifestyle currently after focusing on a balanced diet and exercise plan.

This balanced diet included halting the amount she drank when she was 20-years-old. Devote used to drink three nights a week and wake up with hangovers, but now she limits herself to a glass or two of wine per week.

We all start somewhere, but the most important thing is to actually START! 🙏 . I get so many messages saying “I wish your transformation would happen to me”! You can’t WISH for it, you need to start WORKING FOR IT!!! 🙋🏼‍♀️😎 . I did not get where I am today by wishing my way here (even though I wish (no pun intended 😂) that was the case) 🤓 . So my tip is to you, just START. Don’t make excuses, make possibilities and build your future!! You are strong and very capable of getting where ever you want 👏🏻💪🏻✌🏻 . YOU CAN DO IT!! Say it loud guuurl!!! “I CAN DO THIS” ❤️✌🏻💋😎 . Ps. Don’t miss my 25% discount on my programs (link in bio) www.jelly-devote.com ❤️ . #weightloss #transformation

Her lifestyle change started when she was 21 years old and saw a rather unflattering picture of herself in a bathing suit.

Devote swapped out her regular diet of soda, processed foods and alcohol for meals high in vegetables and proteins. After a few months of monitoring her diet, she dropped roughly 18kg.

#GLOWUP 😱 . This is my “face” glow up after my weightloss. 🙋🏼‍♀️ No my face isn’t all natural, which I’ve never stated. As you can see, my lips are plumped up 💁🏼‍♀️ . But putting that aside, I haven’t had any face surgery, eye surgery (wtf😂) or a nose job that’s the most common rumour. 🙅🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ . Loosing weight does affect your face SO MUCH! I look like a completely different person! 🙀 also I must admit I’m a lot better at makeup 💄 these days ( like, what’s up with them SPERM BROWS y’all 🙇🏼‍♀️😂😩). . I’ve never been happier with my look, and something that people gets wrong, is that just cuz I’ve had fillers (which I FYI is just waiting for it to go out and never do again, had huge complex over my lips 👄 as I’ve spoke about before) doesn’t mean I don’t love myself. So let me tell you guys once and for all, and especially all you haters out there trying to put me down... I LOVE MA SELF 🙃🙃 and don’t give a flying fart 💨 what you think or what foul insults comes out of your mouth! ❤️🙋🏼‍♀️ . Be proud of YOU. No matter what “YOU” entails! 😍🙆🏼‍♀️💁🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️ . #weighloss #facetoface #beforeandafter #transform #fit #fitspo #fitness #ibs #makeup

The fitness star doesn't know how many pounds she was at her heaviest because she stopped weighing herself, but she estimates she was close to 75 kilos at one point.

Now, Devote feels confident and healthy in her body.

Her honest posts on Instagram about setbacks and body flaws have helped her gain more than 570,000 followers.

In most of her posts, she advocates for people to prioritize mental well-being in order to feel healthy on the inside.

"I do not longer care what anyone else thinks about my looks or me at all," she said in a post. "I love me, I'm enjoying life at the same time as I'm thinking about my health. I'm currently in the best state of mind I've ever been and I'm darn proud of my journey."