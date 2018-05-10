A Swedish Instagram star has revealed the shocking toll that alcohol can have on your body by showing off her astonishing physical transformation after she cut back on her drinking almost entirely.

The 27-year-old fitness model goes by Jelly Devote and has garnered her following after posting honest images of her transformation to a healthier body.

In one of her latest before and after images, Devote, who now lives in Sheffield, credited her balanced lifestyle and decreasing her alcohol consumption to only one to two glasses of wine per week as what has helped her drop the weight.

"I've never felt better, I have balance," Devote said in a post.

"I eat a doughnut followed by a salad. I don't drink alcohol often, I down my water and most importantly I've gone from hating myself to loving myself."

In the Instagram post, she compared her 20-year-old self to her lifestyle currently after focusing on a balanced diet and exercise plan.

This balanced diet included halting the amount she drank when she was 20-years-old. Devote used to drink three nights a week and wake up with hangovers, but now she limits herself to a glass or two of wine per week.

Her lifestyle change started when she was 21 years old and saw a rather unflattering picture of herself in a bathing suit.

Devote swapped out her regular diet of soda, processed foods and alcohol for meals high in vegetables and proteins. After a few months of monitoring her diet, she dropped roughly 18kg.

The fitness star doesn't know how many pounds she was at her heaviest because she stopped weighing herself, but she estimates she was close to 75 kilos at one point.

Now, Devote feels confident and healthy in her body.

Her honest posts on Instagram about setbacks and body flaws have helped her gain more than 570,000 followers.

In most of her posts, she advocates for people to prioritize mental well-being in order to feel healthy on the inside.

"I do not longer care what anyone else thinks about my looks or me at all," she said in a post. "I love me, I'm enjoying life at the same time as I'm thinking about my health. I'm currently in the best state of mind I've ever been and I'm darn proud of my journey."