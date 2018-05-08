We know eggs make a healthy, affordable and tasty meal — but now research has revealed just how many it is safe to eat in a week.

And in good news for lovers of a frittata or scramble, the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found there were no adverse effects from having as many as 12 over seven days.

The researchers found that weight loss was similar over a year for people on a low-egg (two a week) and a high-egg (12 a week) diet.

They discovered that even participants with type-2 diabetes did not suffer adverse effects from eating a diet high in eggs such as inflammation, cardiometabolic risk levels or raised glucose levels.

"A healthy diet based on population guidelines and including more eggs than currently recommended by some countries may be safely consumed," concluded the researchers.

It has prompted a call for a review of of Australia's National Heart Foundation guidelines, which recommend just six eggs a week.

In February the New Zealand Ministry of Health stated: "Eggs are a healthy, natural whole food that the New Zealand Ministry of Health Eating and Activity Guidelines state can be enjoyed by most people every day of the week".

And the Heart Foundation says those at risk of heart disease can eat 6-7 eggs a week and in their 2016 independent review on eggs and health found: "Eggs are a nutritious whole food that can be part of a heart-healthy dietary pattern. They are an inexpensive source of protein and other nutrients such as carotenoids, vitamin D, B12, selenium and choline.

"While egg yolks are high in cholesterol and are a major source of dietary cholesterol, it is saturated fatty acids that have a greater effect on blood cholesterol levels and, therefore, your risk of heart disease."

While eggs — particularly the yolk — are high in fat, they are full of vitamins, minerals, protein and healthy omega-3 fats. The yolk is packed with nutrients, so there's no need to opt for egg-whites only.

Eggs are filling and do not raise cholesterol in the blood. People who replace a grain-based breakfast with eggs have been found to eat fewer calories over the day.