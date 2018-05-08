Two Whanganui cousins have taken quite different paths to make up the main event at The Come Up boxing extravaganza at Frank Bar and Eatery on Saturday night.

Andre Taylor and Ren Tapa are a pair of first timers in the ring as most are on the undercard on Emily Kara's fight night.

Both work in similar fields with Taylor heading up Nga Tai O Te Awa, an organisation geared to empower Māori to thrive in life, health and wellbeing, while Tapa, a former social worker, is now a hamoana cultural advisor at the Whanganui Hospital.

Taylor has spend much of his adult life living overseas and has only recently returned home to Whanganui from negotiating business deals in China.

Kara approached both to be involved in her fight night designed to alter lifestyles through increased fitness levels and mindset changes to improve the individual.

The Come Up is also a fundraiser for former New Zealand muay thai champion Ra "Razor" Redden, who sustained serious spinal injuries in a bout late last year.

Kara herself only began fighting three years ago in a corporate event that turned her lifestyle around. She is now a regular on muay thai fight cards around the North Island.

She was keen to encourage others to experience similar lifestyle turnarounds.

All fighters on the 10-bout card, including the main event, were urged to embark on an eight-week training programme at gyms of their choice in Whanganui, while also attending several boxing sessions at the River City Boxing Club under coach Eddie Tofa and his team.

"I have usually worked out at gyms, but more weights rather than cardio," 34-year-old Tapa said.

"But this is another level and I'm enjoying it, although the fitter I'm getting the more niggling injuries I'm getting. I'm also recovering from the flu and I never get the flu."

Taylor has also noticed a vastly different training regime required to fit himself for the boxing ring.

"Like Ren, my gym work was more with weights, but there is a lot of cardio now and it actually hurts - I'll be glad when Saturday comes," he quipped.

"I already have permission from my uncle to waste him and I've already booked him a room at the hospital."

Tapa, however, was not fazed by his cousin's humorous approach to the match-up and issued a few warnings himself.

"Bring it on. I'll be the Mike Tyson of the bout. He might be taller, but he's older too and I think that might find him out on the night," Tapa said.

Despite the banter both have a new found respect for fighters and the training involved to make it to the ring and both are keen to be part of the fundraising effort for Redden.

Doors open at Frank Bar and Eatery at 6pm on Saturday with the first bout scheduled for 7pm. Door sales are available.