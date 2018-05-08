What would you do if you had the chance to have your rent or mortgage free for a whole year?

One woman received that opportunity and what she decided to do will warm your heart.

Janine Whitehead of Red Beach, Auckland was the grand prize winner of The Hits Live Free thanks to OneRoof and could have saved more than $736 a week by having her mortgage paid for a year.

However, Janine had other ideas in mind for her amazing prize – she wanted to pay it forward.

"Actually, I want to pay it forward," she revealed, "Robin is my workmate - his son was diagnosed with leukaemia just after Christmas."

"I'm going to pay their rent of $610 a week."

Robin was absolutely blown away by Janine's gift, remarking that was "just amazing" as he held the shoulders of his 11-year-old son, Reuben.

"[I want to] pay his rent so that they don't have to worry about money. His wife just had to give up work and she's a nurse and they have four kids," Janine also said.

The kind-hearted Kiwi was the third key winner, and when she tried the key – which she randomly selected from a bowl along with the four other finalists - out on the Live Free door, it opened!

