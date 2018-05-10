Whanganui-based animal nutrient company Vitapower is exploring fresh opportunities in the North American and Japanese market place with a revamped version of one of its more successful agri-products.

Palamountains Revive has undergone a significant change to now include vital trace elements essential for animal health.

Like the other company products, the palamountains-Revive technology is a mixture of water and fat soluble vitamins and minerals in a patented water and oil emulsion. The beauty of the solution is that it has a 99.5 per cent absorption rate when consumed by stock.

However, work by Massey University food technology scientists has allowed actual trace elements to be added to the emulsion. Trace elements such as cobalt, copper, selenium, iodine and even zinc are now able to be included in specifically measured dosages to correct deficiencies within the animals system.

The revamped product has been validated through Ag research, well-respected retired veterinarian Dr Peter Anderson and Telford (Lincoln) and many on farm case trials, including the famous Otiwhiti Station in Hunterville.

The technology contained in Revive assists to deliver and store these essential nutrients and trace elements more efficiently in the body through the higher fat absorption yielded in the polyunsaturated base.

Revive contains a comprehensive range of nutrient including Omegas, B group and A, E and E vitamins and minerals. These and now the trace elements can be customised as the farmer and his stock require, providing a 99.5 per cent absorption rate through the fat delivery system and gut cellular uptake.

With pre-lambing around the corner, and the importance of administrating measured doses directly to the ewe is immense.

Iodine, selenium, and Vitamin E, which plays an important role in embryo survival, support lamb growth and survival.

Addressing global concern over drenches and resistance to them has been a focus of trials using the product developed by the company.

Scientific animal nutrition manufacturer Palamountains is backing its product Revive as a potential panacea to reduce chemical drenches and field trial results have been more than just encouraging.

Revive has been proven to fix many ailments previously controlled by drenches.

"The ability to add trace elements to the animal's dietary menu directly is a huge benefit," managing director John Palamountain said.

"This way has the ability to save the farmer the cost of adding trace elements with his fertilizer and, of course, he also knows the exact amount going down their throats unlike leaving it to chance in the paddock.

"One of the other main attractions of Revive is its versatility. Nutrients and trace elements deficient in stock can easily be added to the solution before administration.

"Palamountains agri products are the only applications within the New Zealand market that are individually customised at no extra cost to meet the nutritional needs of stock. This is a revolutionary step forward in addressing New Zealand's chemical residue issues and at the same time improving productivity."