Auckland woman Simone Anderson has taken her weight loss journey to a new level after sharing details of her latest surgery in the US to remove excess lower body skin and undergo a Brazilian butt lift.

The 27-year-old makeup artist made international news in 2015 after gastric sleeve surgery saw her drop 92kg in a year and she was flown to LA to appear on the Tyra Banks show.

Once tipping the scales at 169kg, Anderson has since found fame documenting her "Journey to Health" on Instagram, amassing 265, 000 followers on the platform alone.

Describing herself as "perfectly imperfect" she has candidly detailed her journey since her first round of skin removal surgery and breast augmentation among posts about fitness and healthy eating.

Advertisement

Ahead of her surgery she uploaded footage of the excess skin on her thighs and "pockets" around her hips as she tearfully explained how while she had learned to love it, she couldn't wait "to see muscle definition ... I can't wait to see a bottom that's not covered in loose skin."

Anderson showed her followers the excess skin she has had removed over the weekend. Photo / Instagram @simone_anderson

Last week Anderson shared that carrying around "handfuls of sagging skin" after losing 92kg has been hard to live with, and not just "from a cosmetic point of view".

She described it as "heavy and painful, it gets in the way when exercising and doing day to day tasks."

And after holidaying in the US with her partner, Trent Forsyth, Anderson has documented her surgery in Arizona over the weekend where she believes she has had 1680cc of fat from her thighs injected into each of her butt cheeks and excess skin removed from those areas.

What was intended to be a seven to eight hour surgery ended up being 10 on the operating table.

Over on her YouTube channel Anderson has vlogged daily, leaving nothing undisclosed, including the impact of anaesthetic on her bowel movements, the extent of bleeding from the procedure and how rough it was not being able to shower for six days.

Vlogging as she goes to the toilet while giving her pro-tips on post-surgery peeing, she says the feedback from documenting her experience has been "awesome".

Followers have commented on her posts calling her new "booty" "fabulous" and praising her decision to have the surgery as "brave" and "strong".

However she says while it's something she doesn't want to give air time to, she has received hurtful messages too - around 10 to 20 a day.

"My concern with it is, I'm 27, I am a very confident, grown woman and I can deal with these nasty little horrible comments. But what if these comments went to a 14-year-old girl who was super insecure ... about the way she looked.

"I get told at least 10 times a week that I need a nose job. I get told ... how ugly and fat I am."

She says while she can handle it, she worries about kids who have to grow up with it and says she's "absolutely sick of it".

So much so that she's started calling people out publicly: "I'm showing their names now. I'm sick of these people feeling they can get away with just being absolutely nasty online because they think they're faceless. You're not faceless. I'm going to prove you're not faceless," she says in one of her recent vlogs.

Due back home from Arizona this week, Anderson says watching her latest operation on her surgeon's Snapchat story left her with "such an over flow of emotions. I truly still can't believe the "after" is my body I am so blown away!"