A fitness blogger has shared a picture of her slim physique, defined as "obese", in a bid to warn women about the dangers of labels.

Lucy Mountain, 26, from London, posted two snaps - taken just six months apart - revealing how you can be in good physical health and still be regarded as overweight, reports The Daily Mail.

Taking to Instagram this week, she told her followers how gaining just 4kg meant she was technically obese.

Lucy, who says she doesn't often weigh herself, wrote: "Since July, the stats included an increase in body fat, maintenance with my muscle, and a waist-to-hip ratio defined as "obese" which was previously considered "normal".

Advertisement

"This label - combined with the fact I've gained 4kg - could have been a pretty wonderful recipe to feel v sh*t about myself.

"But in truth, I have the self-awareness to know I am in fact neither of those labels, I'm still an alright person and I'm actually doing okay."

She added: "Bodies are fluid, and change all the time. Detach yourself from labels, detach yourself from numbers and don't let [bulls***] define you, thank you so much."⠀

The blogger, who has some 200,000 Instagram followers and her own YouTube channel, previously hit headlines by comparing so-called "healthy" snacks to "naughty" treats to show how they often contain the same calorie content.

Her aim is to teach people that they can eat what they want - whether it's a handful of Fruit Pastilles or a handful of almonds - and still get the body they desire if they put their food choices into the context of a mostly healthy lifestyle and pay attention to portion sizes.

Lucy's honest approach to fitness, food and healthy eating has won her legions of followers and inspired her to create a second Instagram account dedicated to her food comparisons.

Her photos bust the myth that some foods are fattening and some foods are best for fat loss.