A mobile health clinic is on its way to Rarotonga, but first it's coming to Whanganui.

The Rarotongan Mobile Health Clinic, which cost $171,000, is being gifted by the Masterton South Rotary Club to the people of Rarotonga.

The decision to build a bus to provide for medical needs came after a number of clinics in Rarotonga deteriorated, with a lot of damage caused by the weather.

Child and maternity care will be the main focuses of the mobile clinic but it will also be able to be used as a command centre in an emergency.

Advertisement

The clinic will stop for Whanganui locals to see and meet the people behind the project at the War Memorial Centre forecourt at about midday next Wednesday.

After its stop off in Whanganui, the Rarotonga Mobile Health Clinic will also visit Inglewood before heading to Auckland where it will be shipped to the Cook Islands.

There will be an official handing over to the Cook Islands on June 18.