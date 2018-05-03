Former Black Sticks member Gemma McCaw was the centre of attention at a fundraising breakfast held in Tauranga today.

There were just shy of 200 people gathered at Tauranga Racecourse as part of the Life Education Breakfast to hear McCaw, Barter Barber Sam Dowdall and GP Anna Rolleston speak about mental and physical wellbeing.

The breakfast included an on-the-couch question and answer scenario with each speaker sharing their thoughts on what well-being meant to them.

McCaw said it was "feeling good and functioning well".

"It is being able to get through those ups and downs in life but remaining and enjoying the ups and having the skills and resilience to get through the downs," she said.

"Healthy is an outfit that looks different on everyone."

McCaw was asked by MC Brendon Weatherley how important psychology was - which she was currently studying - to a person's health.

She replied by saying it built people's strengths and got people to recognise those strengths.

"It's about how people be the best version of themselves."

McCaw prompted tears from the audience when she was asked who her role model was and replied her family.

She said she looked at her family "and if I can be like them, I'm on the right track".

"I take lessons from everybody, I take inspiration from each person I meet."

McCaw, who attended with her mother and nana, said family was important to both her and husband former All Black captain Richie McCaw.

The breakfast was held to raise money and awareness for Life Education Trust. The trust delivers a health programme to 12,000 Bay of Plenty school children without government funding.

McCaw grew up in Tauranga and fondly remembered Life Education classes and its mascot Harold the Giraffe at Tauranga Intermediate school, where her mother now taught.