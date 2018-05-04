He's 9, has recently had his lower right foot amputated and today has just completed his first Mini Marathon out of his wheelchair.

So it's no wonder that meningococcal B sufferer Elliott Crimp ran down the finishing shute with the biggest smile on his face.

The Otonga Rd Primary School pupil revelled in the claps and cheers from people chanting his name as he finished the 2.2km run, an event about 2500 primary school children completed today in the build-up to tomorrow's Saturday'sRotorua Marathon.

The fact Elliott has managed to run at all is a miracle, given he nearly died in September 2012 after contracting meningococcal B.

The disease took part of his right foot, areas around his knees, all of his toes and two of his fingers.

In August last year, his right foot was amputated further from his ankle.

His mother, Kushla, said doctors have told them that eventually both legs would need to be amputated from the knees but they were delaying that as long as possible to allow him to finish growing.

Elliott said his prosthetic leg and foot had done the trick today, meaning this year he could finish the race for the first time by himself.

During the previous three years, he has taken part but was pushed around the circuit in his wheelchair by his caregivers.

When asked how it felt running the course for the first time, the still beaming Elliott said "pretty sore, mostly on this (left) leg. But the other leg was fine. I knew I'd get there if I took breaks".

He ran the course with family friend 6-year-old Elyse Sherlock, who said she wanted to run alongside Elliott because "I know him and wanted to go with him".

Elliott Crimp, 9, (right) runs to the finish line with family friend 6-year-old Elyse Sherlock. Photo / Stephen Parker

Kushla said her son tried to stay as active as he could and the family pushed him to keep moving.

"He is stubborn ... we tell him to get out for walks and he can throw tantrums like any other kid but on the day he's always 'This is sweet'," she said.

Her son has had more than 100 operations and spent more than 18 months in hospital.

It all started with a stomach ache on September 26, 2012, when the family had just eaten dinner. Kushla thought her son was complaining to get out of going to bed but he quickly got sicker and started vomiting.

The next morning, she called an ambulance because Elliott had nothing left to throw up and couldn't keep water down.

When the paramedics arrived he had a temperature of 40.9C and, not long after he got to hospital, a rash broke out over his torso. Doctors knew straight away it was meningococcal B.

Kushla said they now faced every situation with a matter-of-fact attitude.

"We are just used to it by now."

The Mini Marathon is a fun, non-competitive event that doesn't have placings or timings.

It has grown to attract 28 schools after just 60 children took part at the first event in 2010.

The event is run by Sport Bay of Plenty, Event Promotions (Rotorua Marathon directors), Events and Venues and Athletics NZ, with the aim of getting more primary school children involved in running events.

For Kobe Stranks-Rose the event was great training for his other sporting activities.

Kobe Stranks-Rose from Kaharoa School was one of the first pupils back. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Among the first home, the Kaharoa School 10-year-old said he also took part in rugby, judo, waterskiing, boxing and crossfit.

He said he prepared for the Mini Marathon by running around the Blue Lake with his parents, Tania Stranks and Warwick Rose, both of whom were there to support their son.

"He's been able to beat us around the Blue Lake since he was 8," Stranks said.

She said the event was great especially for children who didn't get the opportunity to be involved in many sports.