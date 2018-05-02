Parents have been left shocked after their children have brought home a school pamphlet on how to use meth "discreetly".

However the school says it does not condone drug use and the information has been taken out of context.

Auckland's Massey High School distributed the "information notice" to Level 3 health students they say was provided by the Ministry of Health.

The pamphlet, which can also be found on a website called drughelp.org.nz, features 10 "keeping well" tips for using meth.

"When taking meth eat something every 4 to 5 hours, drink more water than normal.

"If using a gas pipe, clean the inside regularly to remove butt residue which could be inhaled."

The final tip and most shocking reads: "meth is illegal, it's also illegal to own a pipe. Be discrete (sic) and only keep 5 grams for personal use."

A concerned parent posted a photo of the pamphlet to a community Facebook page but the post was quickly removed.

Massey High School released a statement today saying the material was taken out of context of a "larger book".

"The material published on social media is one of many resources available to the students for their investigation and analysis.

"It is not explicitly taught to the students. However, when taken in context of the rest of the booklet, which is aimed at current users who are looking at ways to stop, the dangers of using methamphetamine are apparent."

The statement said Massey High School did not condone illegal drug use, drugs on the school campus, nor does it teach its pupils how to use drug instruments.

The school has also responded to a concerned parent via Facebook saying it is aware of the notice and is dealing with it.

"It is a document which is provided from the Ministry of Health, for public distribution. It is used in our Level 3 Health classes, where they are dealing with a health issue in NZ," a Massey High School spokesperson said via Facebook messenger.

A Massey High School spokesperson confirmed this saying "the material can also be found online and is part of 'Drug Help', specifically here, a NZ Drug Foundation programme that is fully funded by the Ministry of Health."

The school said it had discussed this information with the parent, who has subsequently removed her post. However, it has been shared by others not privy to our discussion."

The Herald has approached the school for further comment and is awaiting a response from the principal.