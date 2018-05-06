Last week was about providing an accessible service for students experiencing alcohol, drug or mental wellbeing issues at UCOL's Whanganui campus.

SUPP Service Whanganui set up a drop-in centre in the atrium where representatives spent an hour a day on hand to help students in need.

Student success adviser at UCOL Whanganui Sue Thorby said that getting SUPP on board was part of a 2018 initiative.

"We want to have more profile and involvement with community services on campus, so we've been inviting them to come in and do some displays and be available for students," Thorby said.

"I think SUPP is another one of our invaluable services for youth. They work very much alongside the young person with the goals that they have and help them to achieve them."

SUPP Service was at a UCOL market day earlier this year and Thorby liked what she saw, so she contacted it and booked it in on campus from May 2-May 4.

"What I like about it is that there's no referral pathway or hoops for young people to jump through. They can pretty much just access the service directly," Thorby said.

"Rather than prescribing a course of action, it's more about empowering the young person, so I think it's a great service."

Thorby said SUPP would be invited back in the future and that it had been good to see some students making the most of their service.

"We're just trying to create some more health promotion on campus for students," she said.

"Sometimes just seeing the display or seeing people sitting there breaks that barrier for some young people."