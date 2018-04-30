"If that's not true love, I don't know what is."

Those are the words of Kelli Taylor after she posted a heartwarming photo of her parents on social media.

But the story behind the image is filled with devastation and heartache.

In 2012 Kelli's mum Phyllis Feener began to have trouble performing simple tasks and the family assumed her recent bouts of memory loss had been caused by menopause.

But just a year later Kelli's family received the devastating news that Feener, now 53, had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Now, after 34 years of marriage, Feener cannot remember her husband Stan's name.

But this hasn't stopped Stan, 58, from providing immeasurable comfort for his wife and becoming her fulltime carer.

Taking to Twitter, daughter Kelli posted the emotional image of her parents, explaining the heartbreak behind the wonderful but emotional picture.

"My parents have been married for 34 years," she wrote.

"My mum is in the final stages of young onset dementia [diagnosed 5 years ago at 53]. My dad cares for her fulltime.

"She doesn't always remember his name but she knows she is safe with him. If that's not true love, I don't know what is."

My parents have been married for 34 years. My mom is in the final stages of young onset dementia (diagnosed 5 years ago at 53). My dad cares for her full-time. She doesn’t always remember his name but she knows she is safe with him. If that’s not true love, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/8oW2n4mGza — Kelli Taylor (@keenertaylor) April 26, 2018

Kelli's beautiful photo highlighting the strength of her parents' love has struck a chord with thousands of people on social media.

Her post has been retweeted more than 117,000 times and had more than half-a-million likes.

The family set up a GoFundMe page with a target of US$13,000 ($18,000) to help with Phyllis' care, but it has already far exceeded that, sitting at more than US$29,000.

Phyllis, second from left, with her family. Photo / GoFundMe

"Neurologists tell us there is no cure for dementia; that the medications prescribed will only slow down the progress," the GoFundMe page states.

"Today, Phyllis' condition has progressed to a point that she cannot be left alone.

"She is unable to perform simple tasks like pouring a bowl of cereal or dressing herself, has trouble communicating her thoughts and needs, and has forgotten names of family members.

After going viral, Stan said his only purpose was to look after Feener.

"I don't know anything about Twitter, I just love my wife."

Kelli has since provided an update on her mum's well-being saying that it is going well despite it getting harder every day.

"Overall, we are doing okay. Every day gets harder, but the Lord is providing through the generosity of so many kind friends. All of the time spent with mom, the dinners provided, the notes of encouragement, and the money raised have been such a blessing during this difficult time."