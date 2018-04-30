A man who is unable to orgasm and who posts anonymous naked photos of himself in a bid to raise awareness about his condition has stripped off on This Morning.

Ben, 36, from London, had previously hidden his face in the arty shots that only showed his bottom in front of the city's landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye.

However, he finally revealed his identity during an appearance on This Morning where he opened up about suffering from the third most common male sexual disorder, known as delayed ejaculation, reports the Daily Mail.

In an attempt to break the taboo of the subject, the life coach and personal trainer launched a blog and Instagram account The Naked Professor last year.

He told This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that posing naked helps him deal with his condition - and hopefully helps others too.

Ben, who is also a meditation teacher and mental health advocate, said he hoped by posting some rather revealing photographs of himself it would break away from social norms and "live free from the restrictions of conformity".

He explained he first discovered he couldn't achieve orgasm - a type of sexual dysfunction called anorgasmia - when he was 18 but it didn't affect him until he reached his thirties.

"Through my twenties it had been a bit of a laugh with the lads joking that I had the stamina to keep going," he said.

"But by the time I was 30 it had affected a few relationships negatively and it was something I didn't want in my life anymore."

Ben, who said he has only achieved orgasm "once or twice", said that he eventually consulted a life coach who helped him to understand that his inability to orgasm was linked more to psychological issues than a physical condition.

Viewers watching the segment at home praised Ben for being so honest but were dubious of the link between posing in the nude and his condition.

The law in nudity in the UK states that it is not an offence to be naked in public, but it does become illegal if the person is naked with the intention to cause offence or shock.

Ben reassured viewers that he only ever posed in the nude early in the morning when there was no one around.

One viewer said: "I feel for the guy on This Morning who cannot orgasm. There aren't many pleasures in life so his life must be tough. He is such a nice guy too."

Another added: "Good for Ben for speaking about something that men don't talk about. Very brave and selfless."

But not everyone was full of praise: "So because I cant orgasm I will take pictures of my arse and put them on #ThisMorning.

"If it was a woman with the same issue would they show the picture?

And referring to a lively segment on sex toys which appeared on the daytime show earlier this week, they added: "Remember we had teenagers with vibrators yesterday now a man who cant c**....and this is a morning show, right?"

I’m here to to get out of my comfort zone & make a noise about the things that I’m passionate about. That starts with being vulnerable, vulnerable enough to create & share my bare images & tell the stories of my own personal journey. Why? Because I want to inspire positive change & help others grow to maximise their potential. * It is my belief that the difficulties & troubles we go through in life are the building blocks to our future success. Through the difficult times comes great learning & opportunity, because when we are challenged we come out fighting & do things others (including our previous selves) wouldn’t do, it’s then that we grow. The difficult times I have endured (both personally and in business) is why my profile is here today, without these difficulties would I have found the strength & willing to get my more “risky” images done? The answer is undoubtedly no. * Yet this blog has been the most wonderfully liberating gift I can possibly give myself. As vulnerability queen @brenebrown tells us, when you are comfortable enough to share your flaws, no one can hold them against you. That's exactly what's going on here, my vulnerability in sharing, is what is making me strong. * Through my posts, I was lucky enough to meet @vicky_chilten_photography & we talked about our mutual desire to add authenticity & vulnerability into the world. I am doing so through my imagery & open writing, Vicky is doing so through unedited, raw imagery that captures real, authentic & vulnerable stories in their natural beauty. In a photographic world dominated by photoshop, Vicky’s pictures stood out for me in being authentic & minimalistic. Our paths aligned, we spent a couple of hours together to capture our mutual passions, I’ll be sharing more images like the one above, to empower the vulnerable message alongside it. * Being vulnerable is something that comes when we stop hiding ourself back from the world & stop being someone ruled by our head rather than our heart. Are you brave enough to find your freedom by sharing the real you to the world? * 📸 @vicky_chilten_photography * #naked #vulnerable #livefree #thenakedprofessor #mentalwellness

A post shared by The Naked Professor (@thenakedprofessor) on

This Morning's Doctor Ranj Singh, who joined Ben on the daytime show, explained that anorgasmia is a type of sexual dysfunction in which a person cannot achieve orgasm despite sufficient stimulation.

He said: "It's very common to have difficulty achieving orgasm, whether it be through stress or anxiety. But what is unusual is to have it be persistent."

Dr Ranj added that the condition was more common in women, less so in men and even rarer in younger men.

Ben hoped that by posting the pictures of himself he was sharing his vulnerabilities and spread the message of hope and inspiration.

On his blog 'The Naked Professor' he said: "I am a man who has experienced failure and rejection in both business and in love.

"But through these lessons I've learnt about my passions and strengthened my will.

"And so after much soul searching, plotting and dreaming, I stand here to express myself in my own unique way, let loose, free from my limiting beliefs and corporate imprisonment."