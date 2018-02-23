Studies find much to fear

In response to the article in the Chronicle, February 15, people need to know there are health risks at this level "water fluoridation (0.7-1 parts per million)."

There is evidence in many peer-reviewed studies.

A multimillion-dollar US Government-backed study, published September 2017, found children exposed in utero had statistically significant lower IQs: https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/ehp655/.



Another study, published this month in the journal Scientific Report on its effects on thyroid function, is at an even lower dosage of 0.5ppm.

In his article 50 Reasons To Oppose Fluoridation http://fluoridealert.org/articles/50-reasons/ Professor Paul Connett, states:

"8) Fluoride accumulates in the body. Healthy adult kidneys excrete 50 to 60 per cent of the fluoride ingested each day (Marier & Rose 1971). The remainder accumulates in the body, largely in calcifying tissues such as the bones and pineal gland (Luke 1997, 2001). Infants and children excrete less fluoride and take up to 80 per cent of ingested fluoride into their bones (Ekstrand 1994). The fluoride concentration in bone steadily increases over a lifetime (NRC 2006).

"9) No health agency in fluoridated countries is monitoring fluoride exposure or side effects.

"10) There has never been a single randomised controlled trial to demonstrate fluoridation's effectiveness or safety. Despite the fact that fluoride has been added to community water supplies for over 60 years, "there have been no randomised trials of water fluoridation" (Cheng 2007). The "York Review" could not give a single fluoridation trial a Grade A classification (McDonagh 2000). The US FDA continues to classify fluoride as an 'unapproved new drug'."

A study published in the Lancet medical journal in 2014 added fluoride, in its natural form, to a list of neurotoxins, including lead, arsenic and mercury.

The fluoride that is being used in NZ is not natural, but rather an industrial waste chemical, hydrofluorosilicic acid, that is toxic in itself and is also laced with heavy metals. Its Material Data Sheet states if it is found in waterways to contact emergency services.

The Chronicle article states "there is compelling evidence of dental health benefits".

The Ministry of Heath states 41 per cent of children have some form of dental fluorosis, so they no longer recommend fluoride tablets, yet fluoridated water is the equivalent of one fluoride tablet per 500 ml.

If still not convinced, check out Former Principal NZ Dental Officer, Dr John Colquhoun: "Why I Changed my Mind About Water Fluoridation," http://www.fluoridation.com/colquhoun.htm.



LUCY MCDOUGALL

Whanganui Against Fluoride



Titoki Wetland mowing

I must take exception to the council's senior parks officer statement in Friday's article that the Titoki Wetlands "mowing schedule was unchanged".

I agree that it is difficult to mow in the winter but would point out that winter finished on September 22. The grass was long then, and the area was dry. It has been 145 days plus the three months of winter since Titoki has been mowed.

That is seven months. I'm also sure that if this matter had not been raised with council by the Chronicle and with the deputy-mayor by myself the wetland would still be sitting there unmowed.

Councils "reducing services and deferring maintenance" is just gobbledegook for "We are reducing customer service and that you will be getting less for your rates."

The 2 per cent rates increase was nothing more than a figure picked out the the air as an election promise. If an organisation in the real world reduces its customer service, it loses customers. Councils, however, have a captive clientele that can't go anywhere else.

JIM WHITE

Whanganui



