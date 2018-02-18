Ruapehu's only GP has stepped down.

But Dr Jim Corbett, who owns the Ruapehu Doctors with his wife Petra, will stay on part-time with a locum while a new service is established.

The Whanganui Regional Health Network (WRHN) has agreed to operate the general practice service from its current site, located on Seddon St in Raetihi to support the transition which it ensured would be smooth.

WRHN board chair, Dr Ken Young, said the first interest was ensuring the community had access to general practice services that were of high quality.

"Our second task is to support Iwi and community on their change journey to achieve a health model that works for the community, and is viable and responsive to the changing needs of the communities it serves," Dr Young said.

An effort to recruit additional medical workforce was underway.

Dr Young said it was critical to support the nursing and administrative team currently working at Ruapehu Doctors.

"WRHN has endeavoured to keep staff informed of all the next steps so that any concerns they may have are addressed where possible."

WRHN intends to establish a not-for-profit subsidiary company for Waimarino GP services.

Leaders from the community will be invited to participate as directors of this company and WRHN would like to support a local leadership model.

WRHN has experience in being a provider of general practice and primary care services, as demonstrated in Taihape following the liquidation of the local Community Trust business in 2010.