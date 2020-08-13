SPCA Napier Centre animal attendant Rachel Sumner is part of a large team devoted to the welfare of animals. In this weekly column, Rachel talks about some of the pets which have passed through the centre and those still waiting to find their 'forever home'.

Lionel, the little lion-hearted kitten saved through the help of our community, has reached a milestone achievement in his action-packed life. He has found his forever home.

Lionel came to our Napier Centre more than two months ago after being discovered by a caring member of the public. He was discovered cold and wet in a gutter with both back legs broken. Since that fateful day, Lionel has endured a number of surgeries and extensive rehabilitative work in his loving foster home. At last, the time has come for little Lionel to put his best paw forward in a home of his own.

Without donations from our incredible community, Lionel didn't have a future to look forward to, but following our plea for help on social media, the little kitten you saved is ready to get on with the important business of just being a kitten.

He wasn't alone in your help either. As Lionel was recovering from surgery another cat limped through our doors with an old leg fracture which had healed poorly and needed urgent attention. Domino also benefited from your help, and he too received the same outstanding level of care and has recently become available for adoption.

Domino and Lionel shared an adoption room, where they struggled to remember to take it easy and delighted in having a buddy to share the experience of waiting to be scooped up and taken to their forever homes. Lionel has led the way and was adopted last week, and hopefully, Domino won't be far behind in finding his perfect forever family.

■ SPCA Napier Centre is located at 31 Mersey St, Pandora, and is open Monday to Saturday, 10am-2.30pm. All animals ready for adoption are desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, have had flea and worm treatment, and a vet check. Kittens cost $200 to adopt, adult cats $125, puppies $300 and dogs $250. You can find out more about our animals available for adoption, like Domino, by visiting www.spca.nz/adopt