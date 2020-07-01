It's hard to believe we are in July and the school holidays are here already. The months are rushing past since we all emerged from our lockdown hibernation, and it's so great to see Napier bustling again. At Creative Arts Napier (CAN) our visitors have been enjoying a wide range of exhibitions, and are booking their places for term 3 creative weekend workshops and evening classes.

If you are looking for some entertainment in the school holidays, come along to CAN, or visit our website; www.thecan.co.nz to see what we have lined up for you. St Beads are offering daily classes in beading until Saturday, July 18 – not just bracelets and necklaces, but bag tags, key chains and bookmarks too! The classes are suitable for 5 years and up, with some classes available as drop-in. More details of class times and payment are available on their website; www.stbeads.co.nz.

As usual, The Pencil Room is offering daily children's school Holiday art classes at CAN during the first week, which are now fully booked. Take a look at what they do, however and keep it in mind for the next school holidays in September; www.thepencilroom.co.nz.

Maybe you fancy splashing some paint around, if you do, book in for a paint play date with professional street artist Dali Susanto in the CAN Paint with Dali workshop, suitable for children 7 years and older. You will create a beautiful art piece to take home, complete with a frame. Dali Susanto loves to paint his dramatic, fun and quirky designs on ANY available surface. He paints furniture, bags, walls (inside and outside), on clothes and even old saws. Come and have some fun on Wednesday, July 15, 10.30-12noon. The cost of the session is $25 per participant, with bookings essential. Contact bookings@thecan.co.nz or call 06 835 9448 to book.

Advertisement

While the kids are busy creating art, there's something to entertain the parents and caregivers too. Take a wander into the CAN Winter Art & Design Market in the Main Gallery, which this year is literally bursting with locally made, handcrafted products. If you need to sort out some gifts, or spruce up your home with some new art or homeware, this is the place to do it. Browse your way through ceramics, recycled textiles, wall art, jewellery, children's books, aromatherapy products, prints and cards to name just a few. Our artists and crafters have been busy during lockdown, and their creations are piled high. Come and see what you can find, all at very reasonable prices, and a CAN fundraising raffle to enter too… win a basket of market goodies kindly donated by our generous stallholders. The market is open daily until Thursday, July 23.

A date for your calendar, coming up soon at CAN on Friday, July 24 is the opening of a very special exhibition and fundraising auction. Stronger at the Broken Places which brings together well-known and emerging artists from around Hawke's Bay to encourage and celebrate the resilience of mothers on their parenting journey.

Organiser Jan Klausen is thrilled to have well-known artists such as Peter Madden, Angus Walker, Richard Boyd Dunlop and Patrick Tyman donate artwork for the fundraiser. The exhibition promises to be an eclectic array of local talent, colour and inspiration. Don't miss the opportunity to find a treasure that you will take home and enjoy while supporting local Hawke's Bay families. Two charities will be the beneficiaries of the proceeds from the auction and the two week art exhibition. They are the Breastfeeding Support Cafe, Pepi and Kai and the Hyde and Seek Fund which will be launched on opening night. Both charities contribute to meeting the needs of mothers emotionally and practically as they navigate the life changing events of pregnancy and motherhood. If you are an artist and would like to donate a piece to the exhibition, please contact childbirthchatnz@gmail.com.

All are welcome to the exciting opening night and auction on Friday, July 24, 5pm-7pm. Auction at 6pm with auctioneer Brayden Coldicutt. Free admission, light refreshments provided.

Thank you to all the artists who recently took part in our very successful exhibition We CAN Celebrate which was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone who paid a visit. The support we have received from the local community has been overwhelming, and the team at CAN appreciate the efforts of everyone who was involved.

If you would like to show your support for CAN by becoming a member of the new Friends of CAN scheme which commenced on July 1, pick up a form from the front desk or email bookings@thecan.co.nz for a digital version. The cost is just $25 for a year's membership with benefits including a 10 per cent discount at Gordon Harris Art Supplies online.

Lastly, later this month we sadly farewell our long-time CAN bookings co-ordinator Yvette O'Neill. To celebrate her last month working at CAN, before she moves to pastures new in Cambridge, Yvette is saying "adieu" by holding an exhibition. She considers this both a pleasure and a necessity, as her paintings can't be taken with her and are priced to sell. Pop along and see what treasure you can snap up before she leaves. Her exhibition Yvette's Adieu is on display on the CAN Mezzanine until Friday, July 24.

■ Lisa Feyen is interim manager for Creative Arts Napier (CAN), 16 Byron St. CAN is open seven days a week from Monday to Saturday, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-2pm. Free entry. Info: 835-9448, thecan.co.nz or Facebook.