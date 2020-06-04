Hawke's Bay contemporary artist Anna Jepson has been announced as this year's 2020 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction feature artist.

In its 29th year, organisers of New Zealand's oldest and most prestigious wine auction have been able to continue with this year's event due to the generosity of Hawke's Bay winemakers and commercial partners.

"We are absolutely delighted that this year the very talented Anna Jepson, will be the 2020 Hawke's Bay Wine Auction Feature Artist," says general manager Elisha Milmine.

Jepson is a contemporary artist, born and raised in Hawke's Bay. She has been painting for more than two decades. Jepson's forms are often classical, set into an abstracted background rendering a sense of harmony, while capturing a relationship of space and light.

Jepson says: "I am delighted to be selected as the 2020 Hawke's Bay Wine Artist and am enjoying creating a painting that is fitting and reflective of this special event and our beautiful region. It is an honour, being able to give back and create a piece of artwork with proceeds to Cranford. Most of us have been touched by their support when faced with the loss of a loved one."

The art piece Jepson has been working on will be revealed to the sponsor partnership group at Bostock Wines Stables on July 1and will then be displayed at Tennyson Gallery for the public to view until the Wine Auction.

The Wine Auction event begins with an opportunity to wander the room speaking with many of the region's talented winemakers while tasting the wine they have on auction. Event ambassador Mike McRoberts will also be there mingling with guests. This is followed by the fun and lively auction, raise your paddles to walk away with some of Hawke's Bay's finest wines, a travel package or the art piece by Jepson.

The Hawke's Bay Wine Auction is possible due to a group of talented and successful winemakers and artists, coming together to donate, showcase and celebrate their works on a national and international stage. The success of this event allows all contributors to acknowledge those less fortunate in our community by gifting auction proceeds to Cranford Hospice.

Event tickets will go on sale on July 1and absentee bidding is also available.

To follow updates, sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or 'like' Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, Facebook or Instagram pages.