Frucor Suntory is backing the Bay during this unprecedented time by donating more than $100,000 worth of its locally produced Simply Squeezed juice and smoothies to frontline Hawke's Bay District Health Board staff, care workers and families.

Frucor Suntory, the owners of Simply Squeezed, decided to donate their stock destined for disposal to HBDHB, Tairāwhiti care workers and Nourished for Nil.

HBDHB procurement specialist Bela Jones says the stock was well-received by staff who note it as one of the standout moments from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Once this is all over, we will look back over the years and remember these days. One will be trying to get some ventilators out of Samoa, the second will be the juice that Frucor Suntory so generously supplied to our staff more than once.

"Local people and businesses have been wonderful in recognising the essential service the health sector has provided – and it has made everyone feel special."

Simply Squeezed dispatch administrator Megan Leahy says, "It's been an honour to be able to help out and provide some joy to local frontline DHB, care workers and those who are doing it tough."

Simply Squeezed also teamed up with Nourished for Nil, a regional partner of Kiwi Harvest – a food charity partnered by Frucor Suntory.

"By working with Nourished for Nil we were able to provide 360 food parcels with one or two bottles of Simply Squeezed.

"Feedback from the community groups who received them was incredibly positive – a wonderful surprise to get with their food parcels," Megan says.