MP for Napier, Stuart Nash, is encouraging locals who have any spare blankets or bedding to drop them into his office, so they can be redistributed to families in need in the community through Christian Lovelink Napier.

"Lockdown has enabled our family to tick off a number of chores around the house, one of which was clearing out the linen cupboard. In doing so we've found a couple of surplus blankets and duvets which we thought would come in handy for another family ahead of winter. We've been in touch with the great team at Christian LoveLink who say any bedding donations are very gratefully received."



■ Bedding donations can be dropped to Stuart's office, 155A Tennyson St, Napier from Monday, May 18 to Friday, May 29 between 9am and 4pm. Please make sure all bedding is cleaned beforehand. To ensure contactless drop offs a container will be placed on the doorstep for the bedding to be left in.