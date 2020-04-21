Starting up a new business can be daunting at the best of times, but finding yourself having to close the doors only weeks after you'd first opened them, would be a challenge for most of us. But Rhonda Claypole is used to challenges and is in the business of brightening people's days.

Rhonda took over the Village Florist in Ahuriri in 2018 and in January this year took a leap of faith and moved into a much bigger shop across the road.

"It was going great in the new premises. It was really busy, a lot more space to show off our flowers, plants and gifts. People can now wander in and enjoy," Rhonda says.

With a rent increase and employing part-timer Monique, Rhonda says she was initially left feeling numb, sad and extremely anxious when alert level 4 went ahead. But it didn't take long before the small team, and other surrounding businesses, perked up.

"We all work so hard, all in it together though, so lots of support in our village. It's tough not knowing when we would be back in our shops, and saying goodbye, 'see you on the flip side', felt very emotional."

Rhonda said she had to give away all her leftover flowers and is not the only one impacted by her shop's closure.

"The flower growers, our floral couriers, customers who love having fresh flowers in their homes and Princess Alexandra Retirement Village who have fresh flowers every week are all affected."

Rhonda has been filling in her lockdown days making terrariums, dried posies and wreaths and looking after all of her shop plants.

"I've also kept myself busy baking, going for lots of walks with our dog, gardening and reading."

Rhonda's advice is that we will get through this, so be kind, supportive and positive.

"Talk to others in the same situation, it helps. Support local business as much as possible, they will then support you."