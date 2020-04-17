As schools around the country spend another week in level 4 lockdown, preparations are in place for how alert level 3 might look. Napier Courier reporter Brenda Vowden caught up with St Patrick's principal Jurek Wypych to find out what lockdown has been like for his school.

At what point did you think St Pat's might have to go into lockdown?

Firstly I thought we would go into lockdown a week prior — the signs were there from our Government's reaction to what was going on overseas. We watched the announcement Monday afternoon at 1.45pm, called a staff meeting at 2.15pm and asked that students pack all they needed to take home as the school would be closed from this afternoon.

Each teacher relayed this message to their class and we also sent out an 'alert' to our parents.

Advertisement

How did the staff cope with the news?

Both staff and students did not have much time to react to the news — there was lots to do and little time to do it in. They were all a bit stunned when we farewelled them at the end of the day. It was surreal, as has been the subsequent lockdown period and 'home learning' experience. Just farewells and waves at the gate and no hugs for a change.

What were some of the challenges leading the school during this process?

The challenge for us immediately was to pass on this information without alarming our students. Our staff did this brilliantly in a practical and sensitive way. We were in the same situation as all schools, ready to respond but waiting for news on "how things would look".

What is your advice to parents and children during lockdown?

A letter was sent out before Easter which was a huge collaborative effort from our leadership team. One of the messages we conveyed in that letter was that learning

happens everywhere and your home is already a learning environment.

We let them know we do not expect them to run a normal school day in their homes and told them how we love seeing all the making, baking, chores, new skills, exercise and fun they have sent photos of. This is learning. We used email, alerts, our Facebook and website to convey messages to the students and whānau. Our focus was not only on our students' wellbeing first and foremost, but also that of their parents, family and whoever else was to be in their 'bubble'.

What has teaching/ school work looked like for you and your staff during lockdown?

Advertisement

During lockdown and the holiday break our staff have been in constant communication preparing for online learning. All students/families have been contacted and all have some access to learning that has been tailor-made and individualised by our whānau teams.

We have emphasised that parents should in no way try to recreate the classroom in the home setting, to firstly look after their wellbeing, to use the variety of learning options that were provided to suit them and their home situation and to let children be independent, creative, kind and most of all be children. This is a unique experience for the whole country and the last thing that we wanted to do was to add more pressure to what is already a stressful time.

How often have you been having Zoom meetings with staff during lockdown?

Zoom has been amazing. I would be on two or three Zoom meetings daily. Teachers have set up meetings between themselves, with their classes and also with their whānau teams.

This tool has been fantastic for connecting with our students. Just this morning I was talking to — and seeing, best of all — 62 of our Year 7 and 8 students, so good to see them after this time. They looked great and without exception they were all looking forward to getting back to school and seeing their friends and teachers as well as getting takeaways again. Only problem with Zoom is that it doesn't make me look younger.

How is level 3 looking for your school?

We will wait and see what direction and further advice we are given but I know that all schools will cope, adapt and deliver the best that they can for their students.

How do you feel your school has coped with the lockdown?

For St Patrick's School, our staff and leadership team have been fantastic. They are compassionate, collaborative and willing to do whatever it takes to ensure our students and whānau receive what they need. Our families are all supportive and we are aware that they all have their own challenges at this time.

We miss our students and look forward to being with them again soon. Until then, we carry on doing the best that we can.

What are some of the things teachers are worried about as we come out of lockdown?

Social distancing may be a problem in the classroom and in the playground but we will all have strategies to overcome this. The mix of face to face/home learning will need to be juggled but that is what teachers do anyway. Part of the job.

Do you have a message for your school and others in general?

Focus on wellbeing as we have all been advised to do. Yours as well as your children's. Learning will happen, children are resilient and teachers will keep on teaching, no matter what the circumstance. And parents, thank you for your understanding and support.