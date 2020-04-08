Informing Napier businesses of support mechanisms is key to Napier City Council's planning approach as it develops its economic recovery support programme.



Council is working closely with the Hawke's Bay Business Hub to provide information and advice as to how to best manage small to medium sized businesses through the Government's various Covid-19 alert levels.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise urges those businesses affected to be as proactive as possible.

"I encourage business owners to not leave it too late to seek advice and help. Preparing and planning early will help make a huge difference to the resilience of Napier's economy and our ability to bounce back after the pandemic is over."

Council's recovery support programme aims to complement central Government initiatives such as the wage subsidy scheme, mortgage holidays and the business finance guarantee scheme.

Business owners can find more information about these schemes at the Business Hub response web page https://www.hbbusinesshub.nz/response/covid19-1

"Our plan includes a range of actions including a targeted relief package, review of our capital works programme, local shovel-ready projects, access to funding and advocacy in order to minimise roadblocks and assist businesses to make the most of opportunities. We are particularly interested in potential impact on Napier families as we transition into a new city vision," Mayor Wise says.

Without doubt the Covid-19 lockdown has created an uncertain environment for businesses worldwide. Council's plan considers the wider operating environment with strong links nationally and regionally with the spotlight firmly on Napier. The first stage of the recovery plan will be released before the lift of alert level 4.

"We aren't sure what the Napier economy will look like post-Covid-19. However this plan will include feedback from local businesses, economic data and scenarios as they become available. It is designed to see our city recover as best as possible."