Not long before Tamatea High School went into lockdown, the students, teachers and community had been enjoying a successful first term.

The school athletics and house fun day was a tremendous success, says principal Robin Fabish.

A 40-metre long bouncy castle was a tease for parents and grandparents who drove past the school that day, one of many activities the students were involved in as part of the school Fun Day, which doubled as a house competition.

Other activities included house chants, indoor volleyball with giant blow up balls, Ki-o-rahi and an obstacle course with water slide.

Advertisement

Head of physical education, Ken Bolland, says the school used to have a water sports day based at Pandora Pond, but water quality issues meant the school needed to rethink their approach.

"We settled on a set of activities that all our students can participate in, enjoy and compete with the other houses in our school. This is the second year we've done this.

"Student participation levels have been very high and it has also been great to see our staff having fun together with our students."

Tamatea High School only has 300 students so is like a family, says deputy principal

Nicky Anderson.

"Our fun day is like a family day with everyone having lots of fun, competing with their house and doing cool things. I understand why people driving past would be curious about what's going on. Just us doing cool stuff."

Robin says the school is working hard to serve its students and community.

"This is a theme that will continue while the country is in lockdown and when the school reopens," he says.