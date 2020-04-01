As schools are now a couple of weeks into lockdown, Napier Courier reporter Brenda Vowden spoke with Greenmeadows School principal Mark Johnson to find out what life has been like for staff and pupils leading up to the "new normal".

■ How long have you been principal at GMS?

Since the start of 2009, so coming up 11 and a half years.

■ As principal, how has it been for you leading the school in this current environment?

It hasn't been too difficult — we have been getting excellent guidance from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health in regular updates about the spread of the virus

throughout the school year. Added to that, modern media keeps us all very informed and

with immediacy. I allowed time to plan and monitor what was happening on what I was seeing and reading as the virus spread throughout so many countries.

In our school we also learnt a lot about managing a health crisis with the 'gastrobug'

outbreak in Term 3 of 2019. Although, obviously, it was nothing as serious as what we are facing now, Greenmeadows School has had some experience dealing with trying to stay as calm as possible and managing a different environment.

■ When did you begin putting changes into place to prepare for the unfolding situation?

For the past few weeks, once cases of Covid-19 were being found in New Zealand, I had

been sharing all communications with our staff and board of trustees as things became

more intense. We worked on getting out the appropriate information to the community

without causing too much undue stress to the children, staff or whānau.

It was pretty obvious that schools were going to close at some stage, so it was a matter of preparing people, while making sure the correct information was getting shared. Our school Facebook page became the main way of doing so. The families have been great and very supportive of the messages we were sending out.

■ How frequently were the staff and pupils kept up to date with changes?

Every time there was information from the MoE it was shared with staff. We talked a lot

about healthy washing routines with the children, but didn't want to bring any undue

stress on them by talking too often about the spread of the actual virus throughout our

country.

It is hard enough being an adult at the moment making sense of what is going

on, so it must be very unsettling being a child. They will clearly be picking up on the

anxieties and odd behaviours of adults, while still trying to make sense of this invisible

virus.

So it was a matter of keeping them feeling secure about things as best we could, while reinforcing hygiene habits. They were impressive in this — we had to park all the

handshakes and high fives that are so much a part of our, and other schools.

■ How were the staff and children supported through this process?

Keeping things low key for the children. We did not even tell them that school was going

to close on Monday afternoon (March 23) once the announcement was made by the prime

minister — we thought it would be better to treat the end of the day as a normal one, then let parents deliver the message at home. Unscripted, and to complicate things, just before the end of the day our school experienced a false fire alarm complete with a whole school evacuation to the field and two fire engines to disrupt things even more.

For staff, trying to keep composed and measured in our decision making and communication. Checking in that everyone was coping — and our staff have been fantastic which makes it all that much easier.



■ What were some of the reactions to the school closing?

Everyone has been very understanding and aware that it was necessary. Prior to getting the actual alert level rise we were starting to experience some absences, which was understandable with the feelings being expressed throughout and worries about children's health.

■ How are the pupils of GMS (and other schools) being supported through their learningwhile in lockdown?

I think it is important that people are realistic about this. I know I am not alone in wanting to ensure that this time at home does not become a negative experience by putting too much expectation on 'formal learning' to continue.

People are going to be stressed at home, quite understandably, about health, finances and worries about absence from others. The last thing that children need to be doing is sitting down and having their parents try to 'teach' them in this environment.

If anything is to be done, it should be focused on the child reading and being read to

which should form the bulk of activity. I think more importantly treat this as a chance to

learn life skills. As a family plan and plant a vegetable garden or write out the shopping

list for the next trip to the supermarket. Cook and prepare meals.

All these things involve life skills, while strengthening the bond within the family. Actually, with the enforced time away from work for many, it gives the chance for normally busy adults to really spend uninterrupted time with children — a number of whom appear to be suffering anxieties about life.



I would also say limit screen time, talk to each other and make the most of what is

actually a rare opportunity to spend so much down time at home. Walk and exercise as

much as the restrictions allow. Play games together and model how to be a good winner or loser — there is a challenge! That is what I want to encourage the children to do.

■ What role do teachers play during lockdown?

I want the teachers and school staff spending time with their families and supporting

them first and foremost. These are challenging times and this needs to be their focus.

Officially the school holidays have been brought forward, so I want the staff treating it as

a 'break', or at least time away from work. Teaching is a draining job these days.

Otherwise they run the risk of going through this stressful period with uncertainty, feeling the pressure to be sending out 'work' for students and then heading straight back into school once restrictions are over — and what state will they be in? Over time I see them using opportunities to check in with their class and preparing for the future in settling the children back into school when it eventually opens.

■ What problems do you foresee?

The possibility of a degree of uncertainty over how long we are going to be out of school

and under lockdown could create some issues. More seriously would be if New Zealand is

not able to contain the virus as hoped and that loved ones may become seriously ill is

something we may have to prepare for. I am heartened by how our leaders are encouraging us to be kind and caring — so vital for the coming weeks.

■ Tell me about any of the positive or creative ideas pupils and teachers have come up

with during the last few days at school?

One wonderful and strategic approach to the whole situation I heard about is from one of

our teachers who has her young child at school. She and her husband have deliberately

kept the seriousness and potential anxiety of the Covid-19 situation in the background.

They are now approaching this enforced time at home with their child as a special opportunity — one they want to create special memories for their child for the future.

Hopefully this will be the case. That is really turning this horrific situation into something

positive for their child and I really admire that.

■ Any tips for parents and kids in lockdown?

Make the most of the opportunity of the lockdown — busy parents simply have to park

their lifestyle. Seize the opportunity as a time to really spend uninterrupted time with their children. Control the things that you can — there are bound to be plenty of things to worry about, but what you can't control will become draining if you let it.