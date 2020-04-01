As most of us are now in lockdown, even those who run the country are hunkering down.

Napier Courier reporter Brenda Vowden caught up with Napier MP and Minister of Police Stuart Nash and found out how life is in his neck of the woods.

■ How hard has it been over the last few weeks in Parliament as the situation has evolved with your family out of town?

It was incredibly busy as the Government tried to get a handle on the global situation, and then develop strategies that allowed us to respond in a way that minimised the impact on Kiwis. The overriding objective was to ensure people didn't die. When it's put like this, we needed to be sure that what we were doing was the right thing to do.

■ How did MPs support each other?

A lot of us are good mates as well as work colleagues, so we do the things that mates do

— catch up for a beer in someone's office, exercise together and just chat as, and when,

time allows. Parliament, and certainly the Beehive, is such a busy place normally, let alone in a crisis, that work starts before dawn and goes on until after dusk most of the time, so the imperative is just to get the job done.

■ How would you describe the way our PM has handled the situation?

Outstanding leadership. Being one of Jacinda's ministers, I get to see her in action more

than most, and she is considered when required but decisive when necessary. Jacinda is

also a very good communicator and so I think that by the time she announced the time

frame around lockdown, most Kiwis were expecting it.

■ How were your usual duties affected?

Normally my diary is completely full from 9am until 9pm and then the reading starts for

the next day. However, when Covid-19 became serious, almost immediately all meetings,

conferences and visits were cancelled, or transferred from face-to-face to a phone call.

Needless to say, the reading from officials is still coming through, but I'm not nearly as

busy as I ordinarily would be.

■ Do you think our present climate will add pressure on the NZ Police?

Yes I do. Police are people with families too, and so are concerned, like we all are, about

the health and wellbeing of their loved ones. But being an essential service, they still ave

to go to work. In times of trouble, our communities tend to look to the police for answers

and reassurance. This time will be no different.

Police men and women do an extraordinary job, but there will be added stress on them to ensure that Kiwis obey the rules and do the right thing. When talking with the police leadership, we all have this terrible fear that things like family violence will increase under lockdown. Police will need to deal with some pretty stressed people facing increased pressures in these unique times.

■ What does the police have in place to support its staff?

One thing I have to acknowledge is that police do look after and support their staff very

well. You can be assured the police leadership at the national and local level will ensure

that all sworn and non-sworn staff are looked after and well supported.

■ How long are you home for?

Four weeks. Jacinda has been very clear that if we expect Kiwis to be in lockdown, then

that applies to her ministers as well.

■ What will you be doing in lockdown?

I still have work to do. So I will be dedicating as much time to work as is necessary to

keep up with my portfolios. All but one of my five portfolios have been directly affected

(Police, Fisheries, Small Business and Revenue — the only one that hasn't been is the

Serious Fraud Office). We have two small children at home, so entertaining and keeping

them occupied will be necessary, and I am determined to keep healthy.

The food at home is different to the kai I have in Parliament, and my self-discipline isn't that great — this will have to change if I don't want to move up two suit sizes.

■ What are your priorities during this period?

Number one is ensuring that my family remains healthy — both mentally and physically.

Also keeping up to date with work is a must. I have brought home quite a few books and

documents that I should try and get through.

■ Are there jobs around the home that need doing?

Oh yes — nowhere to hide now!

■ How do you think you, and generally the NZ community, are coping ?

I think that I am coping well, and from what I have seen, so are New Zealanders generally.

But I am not underestimating the stress that will be placed on many families over the

coming weeks and months. These will be hard times for many Kiwis, and so we have to

come together as a community and support those who are struggling.

■ Are you optimistic about our future?

Yes I am. Very optimistic, but there will be hard times before we get to the other side of

this and start rebuilding key industries and damaged communities. Always out of

adversity comes opportunity, but I do acknowledge that for many at the moment, the light at the end of the tunnel seems a little distant. We just have to keep reminding ourselves that we are doing what we are doing so Kiwis don't die.

■ Do you have any advice or a message for the people of Napier?

Be kind, stay home, look after yourself and your family, and regularly check in via phone,

skype or other non-physical-contact means, with mates and family outside of your bubble. Also, if you are feeling stressed or that you need some time out, please go for a

walk rather than take any frustrations out on those you love.