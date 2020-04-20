Kiwi Bake Box simplifies baking, with a mission to start traditions and build Kiwis' confidence with whisk and spatula in hand.

Kiwi Bake Box is the brainchild of the 2019 Kiwi Bake Off winner Trevor Hall and fellow contestant Anna Howley. With a shared passion for wanting more New Zealanders to feel confident baking from scratch, they joined forces and are ready to get Kiwis baking up a storm.

Kiwi Bake Box has reopened their online store, after establishing their status as an essential service.

Anna and Trevor are also introducing Kiwi Bake Off and NZ Hottest Home Baker judge Dean Brettschneider who will be joining the team as one part professional baker and one part entrepreneur, a great asset to the team, Anna says.

"After recognising the potential in the Kiwi Bake Box, he approached Trev and I to become part of the business. He is a shareholder of the company and will be part of the team."

Kiwis will be able to order a bake box (for themselves or even as a gift) or subscribe to receive bake boxes every fortnight – delivered right before the weekend. Each box will contain two recipe cards and pre-measured ingredients to make two different baked creations.

"Our two bake boxes, Get Baking Box and Star Baker Box will offer different levels of baking difficulty."

Anna says the Get Baking Box is designed for baking beginners or those who just want to take it easy in the kitchen and have some fun. It was all ready to come out before lockdown, but Anna says will still be fun to make.

"With all the ingredients pre-measured and clearly labelled the process is pretty easy. Build baking confidence with step by step instructions and images to help you nail it. Our first box includes bunny pancakes and chocolate Easter egg cupcakes."

For the baker wanting to try new techniques, improve their skills and push their limits, the Star Baker Box is for you.

"The recipes in this box have a higher difficulty, but our recipe cards will make this new baking adventure seem less daunting."

Anna says the first box will teach you how to make macarons with beautiful 'feet' and give you a chance to get more familiar with bread making.

"You can't beat the adoration and appreciation of your colleagues, friends and family when you present them with homemade baking," Trev says.

"The memory of the baking will far outlast the taste."

Anna believes baking can also be a powerful tool for mental wellbeing.

"It can also bring people together. All Kiwis should be able to experience the joy of baking. Baking with or for the people you love and care for can create memories that last way longer than the results will — they go quick. Treat yourself to homemade wholesome treats rather than packaged alternatives full of preservatives and other nasties," she says.

■ Kiwi Bake Boxes start from $20 (excluding delivery). Once a box is released on a Monday, orders for that box are open for six days (closing midnight Saturday). The deliveries go out the following week. For more information on Kiwi Bake Box, visit kiwibakebox.co.nz. or follow on social media at https://www.instagram.com/kiwibakebox/ https://www.facebook.com/kiwibakebox/