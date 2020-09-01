The newly-completed median barrier between Waipukurau and Waipawa took its first impact in the weekend, leaving a driver uninjured but facing dangerous driving and drink-driving charges.

The southbound driver collided with the new barriers just north of Kaimutu Rd, at lunchtime on Saturday. The crashed car made no encroachment over the centreline, say Police.

Senior Constable John Flack says the barrier did what it was designed to do, stopping the vehicle from crossing into oncoming traffic.

"The road was very busy at the time so the barrier has potentially prevented serious injury or death. The vehicle was damaged but there were no injuries.

"These barriers have been created for a purpose and if they save one life, that's a very good result."

The driver of the crashed vehicle will be appearing in Waipukurau District Court later this month on charges of dangerous driving and driving with excess breath alcohol.