The annual Central Hawke's Bay College Open Evening was held recently with close to 300 people turning out to take the opportunity to learn more about what the college has to offer students.

The evening had added emphasis due to the fact that Covid prevented the usual open day in April. Prospective parents, caregivers and students spent time visiting classrooms and finding out from staff and students what education at the college involves.

An electrifying experience in the CHB College's science labs.

As a bonus those present were able to observe some of the rehearsals for the school production of Lion King Junior, which proved extremely popular.

Principal Lance Christiansen said the evening was an opportunity show what the college offers in all areas of school life.

"The college has specialist staff who are passionate and supportive of individual student needs which allows them to achieve academically."

Christiansen said the school production is an example of how the talent of the students is nurtured at the college.

"Our students have a wide range of activities which allow them to grow and contribute to our community and make the most of the opportunities offered at the college."