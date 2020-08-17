With barely a chair free, the CHB Federation of Women's Institutes enjoyed a social say on Tuesday, August 11, for the three local groups.

Held in Waipawa at the Senior Citizens rooms, Waipawa-Tikokino hosted the Otawhao-Takapau and Wakarara Institutes. Visitors came from as far as Taupō - an ex CHB member who has returned to special meetings for more than 30 years. Also from the Sister Federations of Tararua and Northern and HB, with the latter kindly judging the competitions of floral, cooking and craft. This included community work for "hats of any medium", resulting in 77 beanies and hats to be donated to Ward 6, the oncology department at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Hastings.

BLENNZ - Blind and Low vision Education Network New Zealand provided three speakers from the Hawke's Bay branch of the nationwide organisation. BLENNZ teaches learning skills to about 1500 children who are either blind or low vision or deafblind, from birth to adulthood.

Children are assisted with touch learning by various tactile teaching aids, many of which are made by volunteers in Napier. We touched the simple soft blankets of various textures and enjoyed the large books made with Braille and words and beautiful tactile pictures.

The illustrations of a Braille version of Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy were beautifully accurate. At school age, children graduate to Braille reading and writing via special technologies. Education camps are also held, where the children feel comfortable meeting others in likewise learning.

In 2021, WI in New Zealand will celebrate 100 years and early plans for our local celebrations were raised. The National Celebration events will take place in next February in Napier and Rissington, where WI began 100 years ago.

The afternoon concluded with prizegiving, raffle results and afternoon tea. WI welcomes new members for friendly meetings on either a Tuesday afternoon or a Thursday morning, during the third week every month. Please contact Lorraine, phone (06) 856 6800.