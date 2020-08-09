A busy week for CHB police with arrests continuing in relation to the sale and supply of methamphetamine in Central Hawke's Bay.

Two more CHB men, aged 30 and 40, have been charged and both remanded in custody on charges of supplying methamphetamine. They will both appear in court later this month on multiple charges and police state that if people continue to distribute this harmful drug into our community they can expect a visit soon.

A 27-year-old man has also been remanded in custody after a report of domestic violence in Waipukurau earlier this week. The man has been charged with breaching a protection order and driving related charges.

Two men aged 28 and 20 were arrested last week after a reported road rage type incident on Takapau Rd. The two will appear in the Waipukurau District Court charged with assault and threatening behaviour.

Police have also made an arrest in relation to an incident on SH2 Takapau last month where a member of the public was stopped and his windscreen smashed.

A 35-year-Takapau man has been charged with dangerous driving, wilful damage and threatening behaviour and will appear in Hastings District Court this week. Police continue to investigate a similar matter from last week on a different road but at this stage they do not believe that the two incidents are related.