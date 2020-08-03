Central Hawke's Bay District Council is calling for feedback in preparation for its Long Term Plan 2021

This week, CHB District Council is launching Our Thriving Future, requesting early community feedback on the direction of the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan.

Feedback on the council's priority areas is invited from August 3-31 and can be made online, in writing, or in person.

"Three years ago, you told us what it would take to ensure that the Central Hawke's Bay community thrives. Since then, council has been hard at work – planning, preparing and focusing on doing the mahi to put these aspirations into practice, and solve the big issues that you told us were important to you," said Alex Walker, mayor of Central Hawke's Bay.

Advertisement

"Now, it's time to build on our plan as we set the direction for the next 10 years in Central Hawke's Bay. We've all got big goals for our district and we're going to be asking you some really big questions that'll help shape the future for ourselves, our children and our grandchildren.

"There's so much going on in Central Hawke's Bay, but there's lots more that we need to do to meet your aspirations. The reality is though, that with this comes a cost - and there's only so much money to go around – so we need to make choices," says Mayor Walker.

The council has earmarked eight activity areas for community feedback:

●The Big Wastewater Story (wastewater)

●Waste Free CHB (solid waste)

●Improved Roading and Sustainable Transport (land transport, economic development, community development)

●Sustainable Water Management (drinking water)

●Community Facilities for the Future (community development, places and open spaces)

Advertisement

●Housing for all (community development, retirement housing)

●Responding to growth (impacts all areas)

●Open spaces for the Future (places and open spaces, community development, streetscape)

Further information on each of the eight areas can viewed at www.chbdc.govt.nz/our-thriving-future or requested in hard copy from council.

"Council has, and will continue to, apply for funding streams to support us in achieving the delicate balance of meeting our aspirations, with economic recovery. However we're also going to need to make some tough decisions, together.

"That's why it's so important that everyone in our community takes this opportunity to have their say early, prior to formal consultation which is set to take place early in 2021."

Advertisement

To provide feedback from August 3, the Central Hawke's Bay community can:

Visit www.chbdc.govt.nz/our-thriving-future to be directed to council's new online engagement platform, featuring interactive maps, online surveys and an ideas wall.

Request written feedback documents from council and return these completed to the council office on Ruataniwha St, Waipawa, the Waipawa Library, or the Waipukurau Pop-up Service Centre at the railway station on Bogle Brothers Esplanade, Waipukurau.

Attend a formal engagement evening on Thursday, August 13, between 4pm and 7pm at the Central Hawke's Bay Municipal Theatre, where residents will have the opportunity to discuss activity areas with council officers and elected members, and play The Game of Thrive! to provide feedback on their personal priorities for the future of council's investment. A light supper will be available.