The weekend's wet weather couldn't put a dampener on the Vantage NZ Age Group Club Championships- Waipukurau's biggest event since the lifting of lockdown.

The event attracted more than 560 cyclists from cycling clubs from Northland to Southland, including some of the country's top riders.

Event organisers Cycling CHB finished the weekend sixth in club points against the might of Counties Manukau, Te Awamutu and Ramblers, with first placings to club members Sandy Wiggens and Erin Wolland, second placings to John Lowe, Roger Burns and Liz Dawson and third placings to Sandy Wiggens, Doug Roberts, Jo Baker, Peter Strong and Cheryl Christie. Regan Gough had to settle for sixth in the Senior Men's Road Race, which finished in a bunch sprint of the leading contenders.

Cycling CHB's Sandy Wiggins topping the podium after the Women's Masters 5.

Cycling CHB spokesman Tim Mackie said Cycling NZ was "over the moon" with the event.

"They have praised the running of the event and the friendly and enthusiastic people of CHB. There were cyclists and supporters here from all over New Zealand, the motels and camping grounds were full, with some overflow into the A&P Showgrounds. The local eateries were well patronised, the community was really on board with the event.

The wet weather didn't dampen enthusiasm.

"The rain didn't deter the visiting riders at all ... the Southlanders thought it was 'tropical' as their home district was having -4C frosts. The Northland region was suffering severe flooding, so those cyclists were happy to be in comparatively dry CHB."

Tim says the support from Central Hawke's Bay District Council in running the event was invaluable, including Mayor Alex Walker and Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand attending to present medals.

The Women's U19 riders take on CHB's damp roads at the Vantage Age Group Road National Championships.

"Downers and Higgins swept the roads and cleared away any hazards, Hatuma Lime Company made sure the cyclists had a smooth ride over their premises and railway line, even the people on Racecourse Rd where the road was closed for the event were helpful and cheerful.

"Longridge Panelbeating loaned us courtesy vehicles. We had 70 volunteer marshalls on the roads from our own club, Ramblers Club and Rotary.

"Apart from a few cycle crashes due to the wet roads, and one logging truck driving past a stop/go sign, the three days were drama-free and thoroughly enjoyable," Tim said.

"Big thanks to Church of Latter Day Saints, Lakeview Kindergarten and CHB A&P Association for use of their facilities. Thanks also to CHB District Council, our three local wineries and local businesses that supported this national event. Everyone from Bluff to Whangārei appreciated the local hospitality and wishes to return."