By Helen Benjamin

Even though the weather was cold, wet and dreary, the first Hawke's Bay Mounted Games Association Grassroots Level Day got off to a good start last Thursday at the Central Hawke's Bay Pony Club's Takapau grounds.

Twelve pony riders dressed in winter woollies - and some with woolly ponies - attended the afternoon with their parents, with the youngest pony rider being just two and a half years old.

There were two coaching sessions to cater for the younger and older riders. These sessions were coached by local Mounted Games Association coaches Leah Zydenbos and Isobel Thomson, and assisted by veteran Mounted Games riders Helen Benjamin, Sue Williams, Dean Veldsman and Deirdre Thomson.

The pony riders had great fun learning how to play the games, developing new skills, agility and working as a team with their ponies and friends. Despite tree-felling going on in the background, the ponies behaved impeccably and everyone had fun.

Even tree-felling in the background didn't break the riders' concentration.

These grassroots "have a go" days are the foundation that promote this family-friendly sport, pony riders have great fun learning the base skills and the family atmosphere encourages riders to compete in a sport that is fun and exciting.

Races are often performed at speed, with each one having different tasks for the rider and pony, be it vaulting on or off ponies at speed, collecting sword rings from a pole or picking up equipment at a gallop, with racing taking place between teams, pairs or individuals. Mounted Games caters for all ages and it is common to see both children and parents competing.

Winter woollies and woolly ponies were the order of the day.

Ponies do not need to be show ponies or games ponies, as this sport was developed 50 years ago for ordinary children with ordinary ponies and the attributes of speed, agility, courage, strength and trust are developed over time between the rider and pony.

Further grassroots days are being planned throughout Hawke's Bay and will be advertised.

Our grassroots days cater for all ages and skill levels, if you are interested in group bookings or can offer a venue please do not hesitate to contact Leah Zydenbos on Facebook, by phone on 021 0238 2691 or email leah.zydenbos@icloud.com.

For more information about the Mounted Games Association, visit websites: Hawkes Bay MGA:www.sporty.co.nz/hbmga and New Zealand MGA: www.sporty.co.nz/nzmga