The work done by the CHB Community Menzshed has not only helped mend folks' treasures but it has put funds in the coffers of some treasured community organisations.

The Menzshed is a group for retired blokes of all walks of life, to come together for company, a bit of morning tea and to share their skills in making and mending, doing odd jobs like repairing broken chairs and tables, small repair jobs that make someone's day.

All they ask for in return is to be paid for any materials used, and a donation towards the running of the organisation.

President of CHB's Menzshed, Owen Spotswood, says some people are so grateful they donate more than they need to, and as a non-profit organisation they decided that some surplus funds could be paid forward to another worthy local cause.

The problem being ... which one?

CHB Community Menzshed president Owen Spotswood hands a donation to Pakeke Centre manager Janette Birdsall.

The Menzshed committee put forward four organisations, and a decision was made to donate $750 to each of them.

Last week, at the CHB Community Menzshed meeting, representatives from the Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust, Cranford Hospice, Pakeke Centre and Paul Hunter Centre were present to accept the donations.

Owen said, "These organisations give a lot of time supporting many different types of people in our community, from the rescue helicopter transporting patients and helping with search and rescue, the Paul Hunter Centre empowering those with physical and mental disabilities, Pakeke Centre enriching the lives of our community's elderly and Cranford Hospice caring for those who have a life-limiting condition.

"Any of us here in Central Hawke's Bay could need the service of any of these organisations."

Owen says the Menzshed hopes to be able to make more donations in future.

Anyone interested in joining the CHB Community Menzshed can "come and have a look and say gidday", Owen says.

"We always need new members. You don't have to be a carpenter or an engineer, just do whatever you can, even sweeping the floor if that takes your fancy. We can always find something for you to do.

"The shed is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 3pm but the rule is 'come when you want to and go when you want to.' It's not a commitment, it's something you do when it suits you."

For more information contact Owen, phone 0274 577 159 or Rod, phone (06) 858 9562.