Having done it once, Alanda Rafferty vowed never to shave her head again, but when she saw the impact drought and Covid-19 was having on farmers in Hawke's Bay, there was no hesitation to do something for a good cause.

In 2017 the VetEnt Havelock North veterinarian donated her hair to Pantene's Beautiful Lengths for extensions, and raised $1200 by shaving her head for the Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand charity.

About this latest venture she says, "I need a haircut, so I might as well do it for good and raise some funds for a much-needed cause."

Alanda lives on a lifestyle block and has found how difficult it has been to get food in for "even a handful of lifestyle animals".

"This fundraiser is to help the farmers who have been working non-stop throughout the Covid lockdown trying to keep their animals fed.

"They've had their food ready for the winter but they've fed out their winter feed in autumn, so they're going to be short-changed for winter.

"I'm trying to give them a helping hand as much as I can."

She is aiming to raise a couple of thousand dollars and hopes the funds can be used to help where necessary, including transportation costs for feed.

Ahead of the shave scheduled for later this month, Dr Rafferty rose to a challenge set by other local vets by stripping off to feed hay to her cows.

The challenge started on the Hawke's Bay Drought Facebook page, bringing stricken farmers together to raise awareness and get them talking about problems rather than bottling them up.

"It was a spur of the moment thing and it was very tastefully done. If it draws more attention to farmers' plight, then I am happy."

Dr Rafferty plans to "kill two birds with one stone" by donating her shaved hair to be used for wigs or wig alterations.

"I have had a couple of trims but since I decided to shave it again, I haven't done anything so when I shave it off hopefully it will be long enough to donate as well."

She says last time it took about six months for a bit of length to grow back. This time, she suspects she will be wearing a lot of beanies to keep her hairless head warm during the middle of winter.

Dr Rafferty is also hoping she can help farmers in another way. Through her research study into the prevalence of hip dysplasia in the New Zealand working huntaway, she is calling for farmers to have their dogs tested at no cost. About 100 more dogs in good general health and aged between 2 and 10 years old are needed.

They will be examined, sedated, and radiographed and a blood sample collected for a future DNA study conducted by Massey University.

Owners will receive a free evaluation of their dog's hips, a written report of the hip assessment results and an indication of possible breeding hip dysplasia issues.

The research is funded by VetEnt, Massey University Working Dog Centre, The Wairoa Veterinary Club, Antech Imaging and Zoetis Animal Health and will be published in the New Zealand Veterinary Journal. It was also the subject for Dr Rafferty's Masters in Veterinary Medicine (MVM), dissertation, that escalated into a much larger research project.

The big shave is planned for Saturday, July 25 at 1pm in the VetEnt veterinary clinic in Havelock North after the Saturday morning clinic. It will be open to the public to attend with a cash donation jar for anonymous donations.

For more information and to donate, visit: givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/cutting-locks-to-feed-the-flocks.