Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is calling for a nationwide Mighty Morning Tea Shout on Wednesday, July 29.

"The RWNZ Mighty Morning Tea Shout is an opportunity for us to thank all the people who worked through the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and those who supported their communities during that time," says Rural Women national president Fiona Gower.

"During lockdown, many New Zealanders honed their baking skills and there is no better way to say thank you for a job well done than with a morning tea shout.

"Everyone is invited to take part in the RWNZ Mighty Morning Tea Shout.

"Joining is simple - think of someone to thank and deliver morning tea to them on Wednesday, July 29.

"It is never a bad time to thank the people who have helped us through our Covid-19 response, so if you can't take part on the 29th, just say thanks when you can.

"RWNZ is suggesting that if the preference is to buy food, that participants support local bakeries and cafes that had to be closed due to alert level restrictions.

"Our team of five million has done an amazing job in response to the threat of the Covid-19 virus - we think it is important to celebrate that success, to say thanks to the essential workers and the people in our communities who helped all of us through.

"Generations of New Zealanders have enjoyed morning tea shouts and we think this is a perfect opportunity to use this tried and true way of saying thanks," says Ms Gower.

For more information visit Rural Women NZ Mighty Morning Tea Shout on Facebook.