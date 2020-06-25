The two Central Hawke's Bay Masonic Lodges restarted their meetings in June after the Covid-19 shutdown was changed to level 1.

Both lodges were to install a new master in April but these plans were abandoned in favour of continuing with the present officers for the remainder of this year.

The master of the Woburn Lodge No 25, which meets in Waipukurau, is Richard Bray and the master of the Lion Lodge No 114 which meets in Ormondville is Barry Severinsen.

The Lion Lodge has a daylight meeting starting at 11am on the second Tuesday of each month which is followed by a lunch at the Black Dog Tavern in Makotuku.

Advertisement

The Woburn Lodge meets at 7.30pm every second Thursday in the month.

Inquiries are welcomed.