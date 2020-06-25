Initial ticket sales for the upcoming Readers and Writers Festival Between the Lines have surpassed the expectations of the organising committee.

Committee member Anna Locker-Lampson says she was blown away by the interest shown in the festival by both locals and keen readers from further afield.

"Four of the events were sold out within days of the tickets going on sale," Anna said. "It just goes to show that there is a real appetite in the CHB community for literary and other creative events."

Organisers approached popular crime author Charity Norman and requested she lead a second event, and she was happy to oblige by offering An afternoon with Charity Norman at the historic Ashcott Homestead in Ashley Clinton on Saturday, July 25.

Owners of the homestead, David and Natalie Beamish, said they were pleased to be able to support the festival.

"It is great to see an event like this in our area receiving such strong backing," said David. "It is also an opportunity for us to host guests in our home and share some of the history of the house."

Several of the festival events are being hosted in CHB homesteads, offering the guests the opportunity to attend sessions in unique and intimate settings.

"We now only have tickets available for the poetry event, at local textile studio Tattertales, an afternoon with Charity Norman and a few for the closing event Spotlight on CHB, featuring five local writers," Anna said.

"As it is an inaugural festival we have started small, but now we know there is such interest we will definitely be looking at some bigger venues next year.

"This event is so great for our area, and there is so much positive spin-off for the community – the wineries, the cafes, the accommodation venues – there are so many people benefiting from the festival."

The committee are keen to praise the local business who have supported the Festival through sponsorship and donations of product including Agri-lab Co-Products Limited, Paper Plus, Friends of the Library, Hawkes Ridge, Lime Rock, Junction Wines, CJ Pask, Creative Communities and CHB Council.

Tickets can be purchased through eventfinda.co.nz