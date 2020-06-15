It was the end of an era for the Takapau Volunteer Fire Brigade this week as its 14 metre fire tower was removed for health and safety reasons.

Former fire chief James Ward, who retired last year but is still a member of the brigade, said the people of Takapau built the tower "a long time ago" and the brigade paid $4000 to have it moved when the fire station building was extended about 21 years ago.

"That was about the same time I took over as chief from Noel Oliver. We used the tower for ladder drills and to dry the old canvas hoses that have been replaced with rubber hoses."

Ward, who owns Kintail Honey about a block away from the station, said he had always been able to see the top two to three metres of the tower from his work office and would miss the familiar sight after this week's removal.

"It's the end of an era. It's very sad. Noel would be turning in his grave but I'm likely the only one old enough now to remember its original use," he said with a wry smile.

The 15-member brigade is currently in great heart under the leadership of new chief Lincon Taylor.