Beef and Lamb NZ is inviting Central Hawke's Bay farmers to join a free Hawke's Bay Drought shout at one of two CHB locations.

The Drought Shouts will be on June 18 at Tikokino and Otane and farmers are encouraged to join in. Just drop your tools, there is no need to dress up, and enjoy some banter for a couple of hours at no cost.

All farmers and partners are welcome along for a barbecue, chat with neighbours, with tea, coffee and wine, beer and juice on offer. Organisers say this event is for farmers and partners whose main income is derived from farming.

"Where possible don't come alone, pick up your neighbour along the way and fill the car."

Drought Shouts will be held at Tikokino from12.30 pm to 3pm, hosted by George and Laura Williams (deer shed), 678 Matheson Rd; and at Otane from 4pm-7pm with Pete Tod, Hollycombe Woolshed, 372 Tod Rd Otane.

The Drought Shouts have been made possible by support from: Property Brokers, Farmlands, Power Farming, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Barnes Mossman, The Apple Press, Countdown Napier, New World Waipukurau; and lots of other help from other businesses.

Spot prizes on offer.

Inquiries to Sarah von Dadelszen, phone 027 336 4760 or hinerangistn@xtra.co.nz