A male driver who drew attention to himself by driving recklessly will now appear in court to answer to drugs charges, as well as reckless driving, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon.

The speeding driver was reported to police, by a member of the public, travelling towards Waipukurau from Takapau on State Highway 2 last Friday.

He failed to pull over for police, instead accelerating to more than 130km/h as he entered roadworks between Waipukurau and Waipawa, driving on the coned-off area in the centre of the road before narrowly avoiding a head-on collision on the Waipawa River bridge, where motorists had to take evasive action.

Police followed the vehicle to a Waipawa address, where the driver resisted arrest and was pepper-sprayed before a search of his vehicle revealed a weapon, drugs and drug utensils.

The driver appeared in court where he was bailed to re-appear later this week.

On Saturday night an allegedly drunk male was arrested near the Leopard Hotel, Waipukurau, for repeatedly attempting to fight passers-by. He will appear in the Hastings District Court this week charged with disorderly behaviour.

Police are searching for information regarding the theft of a tandem trailer from a Takapau Road address last Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

The 4.9m trailer is relatively new and is fitted with a galvanised sheep crate.

Anyone with information can call police on the non-emergency number 105, or can now visit the refurbished and re-opened Waipukurau Police Station in Northumberland St, Waipukurau.