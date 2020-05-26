Central Hawke's Bay will receive $2 million of Government money to fund projects with the goal of creating jobs for locals in the district.

This comes as part of last Friday's announcement from the Beehive that $36.72 million will be redistributed to projects in regions hit hard economically by Covid-19, including Hawke's Bay, Northland, Rotorua and Queenstown, to generate employment for people who have lost their jobs.

The wider Hawke's Bay region has been allocated $15.24 million.

Central Hawke's Bay secured $2 million towards a work programme that includes vegetation management in roading corridors and on public assets such as parks and reserves.

"The twin blows of Covid-19 and the drought have hit our district hard and many of our people are feeling financial strain," says Monique Davidson, chief executive of CHB District Council.

"An additional $2 million in the budget gives council the capacity to offer significant employment to our locals, by redeploying those who have been impacted by Covid-19 into alternative employment through the second half of 2020.

"Not only will this funding support those directly benefiting from employment, but also encourages local economic development and growth, while protecting and improving Central Hawke's Bay's landscape."

It is expected that a minimum of 15 jobs will be created in CHB.

"Planning has started with the programme of work due to start within two months," says Ms Davidson.

"Supporting Central Hawke's Bay's workforce is of the utmost priority, to ensure we all come through this unprecedented time together," says Mayor Alex Walker.

In addition to this funding, the council has worked with local government counterparts to pull together a list of 'shovel-ready' capital projects as part of regional economic stimulus package to Crown Infrastructure Partners.

The council applied for projects valued at about $79.2m. including a second water supply for Waipukurau and wastewater treatment plant improvement. Last week the council was advised that those projects have been shortlisted for consideration.